The Unsettling Reason Your Packaged Bacon Is Rosy Pink

When you think of bacon, you probably picture pink slices of meat laced with lines of rich white fat. However, this pink color indicates that the meat has been treated with chemicals, most commonly potassium nitrate and sodium nitrite. These chemicals are used to cure the meat and give it the distinct color we're all familiar with.

Potassium nitrate, also called saltpeter, is a naturally occurring mineral that has been used to cure meat since the 1800s (per Canadian Organic Grower). Likewise, sodium nitrate is an inorganic compound used to speed up the curing process in meat manufacturing. This chemical started being used alongside potassium nitrate in the early 20th century to increase production.

It's important to note that these additives aren't carcinogenic on their own and that the danger comes from their direct use in meat processing. When these nitrates interact with compounds like amines, amides, and heme iron in meat, they create N-nitroso compounds, such as nitrosamines, which are carcinogenic. So, every time someone eats bacon, they are exposing themselves to these harmful compounds, which can damage cells throughout the body and may eventually lead to cancer.

Surprisingly enough, scientists knew about these effects long before the WHO announcement in 2015, with Leo Freedman of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration admitting as much to the New York Times in 1973. However, the meat industry quickly hit back, stating that the additives were for consumer safety.