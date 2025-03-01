How Long Does Bologna Last After Being Opened?
At one point, bologna sandwiches were a staple in lunch boxes across America. These days, the deli meat accounts for only 3.6% of meat sales at deli counters. Still, it's one of those cold cuts that's been around for ages, and if you're adding it to your grocery cart, you should know how long it lasts. Although some people assume deli meats last a long time because of their high sodium content, you can only keep cold cuts like sliced bologna for between three and five days, according to the USDA — and that's assuming it's been stored properly.
Bologna is somewhat of a descendent of mortadella. It's a cured, smoked meat made ground scraps of various meat types, most commonly pork, but also chicken, beef, and turkey. Processed bologna that's high in sodium can last up to two weeks in the fridge once opened, but fresh bologna that's sliced to order might only last about a week. To get the most out of yours, you should know how to store it, and there are a handful of ways to tell when it's been around for a little too long.
How to store bologna
Cold cuts that are purchased from the grocery store deli counter or refrigerator section should always be refrigerated to maintain quality and avoid illness. Make sure your refrigerator is no warmer than 40 degrees Fahrenheit. To keep the bologna fresh, store it in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag, which can help keep air and moisture out. Store the bologna toward the back of the refrigerator, which is the coldest part.
If the bologna is on its last day, then you should look at a few key factors: Smell, color, and texture. Bologna is usually pink or light in color when it's fresh, but over time, cold cuts have a tendency to develop a gray or brown hue as they age. If you notice this, it should probably be discarded. Lunch meat can have a sour smell as it gets too old, so inhale and check to see if you notice any foul odor. Finally, feel the bologna to make sure it's not slimy. Any slime or film is an indication that it's past its prime. If you aren't sure whether the bologna is still safe to eat, then it's best to toss it.