How Long Does Bologna Last After Being Opened?

At one point, bologna sandwiches were a staple in lunch boxes across America. These days, the deli meat accounts for only 3.6% of meat sales at deli counters. Still, it's one of those cold cuts that's been around for ages, and if you're adding it to your grocery cart, you should know how long it lasts. Although some people assume deli meats last a long time because of their high sodium content, you can only keep cold cuts like sliced bologna for between three and five days, according to the USDA — and that's assuming it's been stored properly.

Bologna is somewhat of a descendent of mortadella. It's a cured, smoked meat made ground scraps of various meat types, most commonly pork, but also chicken, beef, and turkey. Processed bologna that's high in sodium can last up to two weeks in the fridge once opened, but fresh bologna that's sliced to order might only last about a week. To get the most out of yours, you should know how to store it, and there are a handful of ways to tell when it's been around for a little too long.