Anthony Bourdain Claimed This Chinese Dish Could Cure Hangovers

So you've had the pleasure of drinking a few too many at one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite bars, or experimented with the potent Negroni — the late chef's favorite cocktail, despite his disliking every ingredient in it. Now, you can take inspiration from him even when it comes to dealing with the subsequent hangover.

Bourdain was famously fond of Asian cuisine, digging deep into the rich culinary offerings of China, Vietnam, Japan, and many more countries in the region. In Season 8, Episode 3 of his food travel show "Parts Unknown," Bourdain introduced French Michelin star chef Eric Ripert to some of his favorite dishes in China's Sichuan Province. The contrast between the two chefs — Bourdain's try-everything intrepidness and Ripert's gentle, slightly hesitant approach to a place and local cuisine that's new to him is fun to watch.

Over a bowl of mapo tofu served atop steamed rice, Bourdain explained to Ripert how, when he's hungover, the spicy dish will "scare the evil right out" (via YouTube). Funnily enough, what made Bourdain start talking about hangovers was Ripert mentioning how the spice from the mapo tofu was making him feel drunk. So, it seemed that the fiery dish had the ability to cause as well as cure a hangover.

Mapo tofu, Bourdain claimed in the episode, was his favorite Sichuan food. Made from a base of simple but flavorsome ingredients and spiced with the mouth-numbing Sichuan peppercorns, this tofu dish delivers a hit of spice that is balanced by creamy tofu and made rich with ground pork or beef. The dish was part of Bourdain's broader hangover cure, consisting of aspirin, cold Coca Cola, cannabis, and spicy Sichuan food.