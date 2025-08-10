Whenever Anthony Bourdain Got A Hangover, He Swore By This Unconventional Cure

If you've ever consumed alcohol, you might have been plagued with what's referred to by most as a "hangover. " The uncomfortable post-drink feeling is often accompanied by fatigue, headaches, and thirst. It can also include nausea, anxiety, and muscle aches, among a plethora of other symptoms. While the effects might vary from person to person, one thing everyone has in common is the desire to get rid of the feeling as quickly as possible. There are plenty of products that claim to help with hangovers (like Liquid I.V., olive oil, and coffee), but according to Anthony Bourdain, there is one tried-and-true remedy for knocking out those symptoms: "Aspirin, cold Coca-Cola, smoke a joint, eat some spicy Szechuan food," he once told TMZ. "Works every time."

Hangovers happen for several reasons due to alcohol's effects on the body. Alcohol leads to dehydration, disruption in sleep patterns, and inflammation, as well as mild withdrawal symptoms, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. All of them work together to disturb the body's normal processes. Interestingly enough, Bourdain's recommended cure, while unconventional, might actually have a little science behind it — but that doesn't mean you should do everything he suggested.