Whenever Anthony Bourdain Got A Hangover, He Swore By This Unconventional Cure
If you've ever consumed alcohol, you might have been plagued with what's referred to by most as a "hangover. " The uncomfortable post-drink feeling is often accompanied by fatigue, headaches, and thirst. It can also include nausea, anxiety, and muscle aches, among a plethora of other symptoms. While the effects might vary from person to person, one thing everyone has in common is the desire to get rid of the feeling as quickly as possible. There are plenty of products that claim to help with hangovers (like Liquid I.V., olive oil, and coffee), but according to Anthony Bourdain, there is one tried-and-true remedy for knocking out those symptoms: "Aspirin, cold Coca-Cola, smoke a joint, eat some spicy Szechuan food," he once told TMZ. "Works every time."
Hangovers happen for several reasons due to alcohol's effects on the body. Alcohol leads to dehydration, disruption in sleep patterns, and inflammation, as well as mild withdrawal symptoms, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. All of them work together to disturb the body's normal processes. Interestingly enough, Bourdain's recommended cure, while unconventional, might actually have a little science behind it — but that doesn't mean you should do everything he suggested.
The science behind Anthony Bourdain's hangover cure
While it sounds like a bizarre combination to cure any ailment, some of Anthony Bourdain's suggestions might provide a little relief. The aspirin can help relieve symptoms like a headache or muscle aches — or, at least temporarily, thanks to its anti-inflammatory effects. Coca-Cola might not offer pain relief, but it does contain caffeine, which is a stimulant. If you're feeling fatigued or especially groggy the next day, the caffeine can help counteract that. Coffee will have the same effect.
However, there are two aspects of Bourdain's method that are hard to justify: the marijuana and the spicy, greasy food. There is little evidence to suggest that smoking cannabis will ease hangover symptoms, though it could act as an anti-inflammatory aid. Still, you can get the same remedy from other natural products, like garlic. As for the chicken, it's actually best to avoid spicy or greasy food because it can cause an upset stomach, which might already be a symptom — and in that case, it's not exactly going to help cure the nausea you're trying to fix.
Other hangover cures that could work
While there isn't exactly a proven "cure" for a hangover — it's something that generally just needs to take its toll on your body — you can start with aspirin and caffeine. From there, you'll want to add other things to help alleviate those symptoms as quickly as possible. The first is hydration; Anthony Bourdain's soda recommendation won't hydrate you, but if you drink it alongside electrolyte-infused water, then you're onto something, as the electrolytes help restore the hydration balance in your body.
Skip the marijuana and greasy food, and instead opt for nutrient-rich foods that can bring in hydration and help restore your metabolism and bodily functions. High-potassium foods like bananas will have a similar effect to electrolyte-infused water, and it's been suggested that asparagus can help break down ethanol (the ingredient that gave you the hangover in the first place) due to the veggie's enzymes. Nutrients in salmon and chicken might help, too — just avoid the fried coating and spicy sauce. Of course, the most reliable way to prevent a hangover is to drink in moderation or abstain altogether.