6 Of The Most Expensive Places To Eat Breakfast In The Entire World

What better way to kick off your day than with an indulgent meal that feeds your soul as much as it fuels your body? While most people spend their big bucks on dinner, there's something special about pampering yourself as the sun rises. Across the world, a select few places make it easy to eat in extravagance during the early hours. But as easy as they are on the taste buds, they're equally hard on the wallet.

Most of the places that sell the priciest breakfasts are located in world-class hotels, where guests feel free to slow down and savor a luxe dish without rushing to their usual commitments. But that's not the only reason these places feature sky-high prices. Exotic ingredients, breathtaking views, and premium service and labor costs all rack up the bill.

Of course, with rapidly rising grocery costs, breakfast in general is becoming a luxury. Even the price of eggs has increased drastically, making it no surprise that many people are reaching for egg-free breakfast dishes. But if you flaunt the cash (or restrict eggs from your daily diet), then you can guiltlessly splurge on the most lavish breakfasts the world has to offer.