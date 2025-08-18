6 Of The Most Expensive Places To Eat Breakfast In The Entire World
What better way to kick off your day than with an indulgent meal that feeds your soul as much as it fuels your body? While most people spend their big bucks on dinner, there's something special about pampering yourself as the sun rises. Across the world, a select few places make it easy to eat in extravagance during the early hours. But as easy as they are on the taste buds, they're equally hard on the wallet.
Most of the places that sell the priciest breakfasts are located in world-class hotels, where guests feel free to slow down and savor a luxe dish without rushing to their usual commitments. But that's not the only reason these places feature sky-high prices. Exotic ingredients, breathtaking views, and premium service and labor costs all rack up the bill.
Of course, with rapidly rising grocery costs, breakfast in general is becoming a luxury. Even the price of eggs has increased drastically, making it no surprise that many people are reaching for egg-free breakfast dishes. But if you flaunt the cash (or restrict eggs from your daily diet), then you can guiltlessly splurge on the most lavish breakfasts the world has to offer.
1. Navio at the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay in California
Brunch at Navio is a far cry from your standard fast food chain's all-day breakfast consisting of soggy bread and processed meats. The fine dining locale, which markets itself as "contemporary Californian" and boasts seasonal ingredients from NorCal's rich terrain, offers an out-of-this-world weekend brunch, with astronomical prices to follow suit. Specifically, about $200 for a lavish two-hour experience that entices the senses.
Navio's stately interior gives way to a striking ocean view, setting a peaceful yet revitalizing tone for the day. However, its presentation of artful plates is just as impressive. Included in its elevated à la carte brunch menu is a caviar tasting, Wagyu beef slider, lamb rack, and profiterole, among other high-end options that are sustainable, fresh, and flavorful.
Navio at the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay
(650) 712-7000
1 Miramontes Point Road, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
2. Sky Lounge at Shangri-La The Shard in London, England
Catch a posh breakfast among the clouds at Sky Lounge, and you might think you're still dreaming. Set on the 34th floor of London's sleek luxury hotel, Shangri-La The Shard, the swanky establishment features breathtaking views of the bustling city below. It also boasts a Sunday brunch a step above the rest in terms of flavor, cost, and elevation.
For £79 per person, or about $107, you can savor a fixed menu featuring opulent dishes like beetroot tartare, dry-aged beef sirloin, or vegan wellington, accompanied by a glass of Albourne Estate English Sparkling Wine. Of course, Sky Lounge knows the best brunches are bottomless, which is why it offers patrons the option to guzzle an unlimited amount of libations for an extra £69, totaling £139 (circa $187). Pricey, but worth it if you're extra thirsty. If the rates haven't scared you off yet, you'll also need to set aside an extra 15% of your total bill for the service fee.
Sky Lounge at Shangri-La The Shard
(44 20) 7234-8000
Level 34, Shangri-La The Shard, 31 St. Thomas Street, London, England
3. Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort in Port Douglas
Grab your bathing suits and forget breakfast in bed because at the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort in Australia, you can sip on coffee surrounded by swaying palm trees, all while immersed in glistening water. The luxurious experience is located in one of the resort's two saltwater lagoons, steps away from Queensland's scenic Four Mile Beach.
The "floating breakfast," as the beachfront hideaway calls it, starts with a luscious fruit platter with Mungalli yogurt, along with a selection of croissants. From there, you can opt for an indulgent breakfast burger, a light, refreshing coconut açaí bowl, smashed avocado, or a decadent half-pound lobster (because bigger isn't always better when it comes to lobster).
The only caveat to living out the tropical morning fantasy is that it is reserved for guests who book the resort's "Float into Paradise" package. While it will have you feeling like a million bucks, it'll only cost you $690 for a three-night stay (and three breakfasts almost too picture-perfect to eat).
+61 7-4099-5888
168-190 Port Douglas Road, Port Douglas, QLD, Australia 4877
4. Stonehouse Restaurant at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California
Champagne brunch at San Ysidro Ranch's Stonehouse Restaurant will set you back $125, but with drink refills on repeat and top-quality menu options, it'll be worth every penny. Items like the Dungeness crab cake, pan-seared halibut, and grass-fed, free-range grilled prime flat iron steak all offer an upgrade from your boring cereal found on the grocery store shelf. To top it all off, you can select bottomless servings of GH Mumm Brut champagne hailing from France, Italian Sorgente Extra Dry Prosecco, Ty Bellinis and Mimosas, or a range of refreshing juices. Those with a refined palate can opt for Dom Pérignon, but that will cost an extra $420 per person.
Want to experience the elite cuisine without the hefty price tag? As long as you're willing to pay around $2,495 minimum nightly for a room, you'll get complimentary breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the dreamy ranch's various picturesque, award-winning restaurants, all nestled in a lush, fairy tale-esque setting. And while Stonehouse is the only spot to start your day, its champagne brunch is reserved for the weekends.
Stonehouse Restaurant at San Ysidro Ranch
(805) 565-1720
900 San Ysidro Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
5. Zuma at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami
If it's true that you are what you eat, then eating at Zuma means you're pure luxury. The upscale sushi chain makes an impact on palates and pockets worldwide, but it's the Miami location that will make the biggest dent in your bank account. If you decide to head there for brunch, that is.
Don't expect a cookie-cutter brunch at Zuma. Though the restaurant strays far from standard breakfast food, with the exception of some boozy beverages, the establishment still boasts a flawless way to kick off your Saturday or Sunday. You'll be welcomed with caviar upon entering and will be offered a variety of izakaya-style options (meaning Japanese street food) at sushi, raw, and hot bars as well as a live cooking station — all while soaking in a vibrant and chic ambiance with killer river views. Prices depend on your drink selection, starting at an already lofty $98 for à la carte options ranging from classic bellinis and mimosas to inventive Japanese sangria, and soaring up to $358 for endless pours of the ultimate indulgent drink, Dom Pérignon.
270 Biscayne Bay Blvd Way, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 577-0277
6. Saffron at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Despite Dubai's chocolate taking a recent chokehold on society, you won't find the world's priciest drinking chocolate in this decadent desert city. What you will find instead is one of the world's costliest first meals of the day, at none other than the glitzy, world-famous Atlantis The Palm beach resort.
The resort's adults-only Saturday party brunch will wake you up with live performances, DJs, and an all-around lively vibe. Located in Saffron, the Atlantis' refined Asian buffet, you'll relish in delicate international flavors as you dance off the calories in what's best described as a Vegas-style bash.
The opulent city hosts hordes of millionaires who won't flinch at the asking price ranging from 525 AED (about $143) for a standard drinks package to 775 AED ($211) for drinks plus high-shelf champagne. If that's a smidgen above your budget, or if you'd prefer a less rowdy atmosphere, you can stick to the regular brunch featured a few hours before the debaucherous bash and beginning at the humbler rate of 315 AED, or about $86.
+971 4-426-2626
Ground Level, West Tower, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, United Arab Emirates