A Look At The Most Expensive Drinking Chocolate In The World

Food world records are a fascinating niche in culinary history. There's a plethora of fun facts waiting to be discovered, from the world's longest hot dog to the hottest pepper in the world. However, there's one aspect of food world records that's more interesting than the rest: price. The most expensive foods in the world are astonishing, not just due to their high price tags, but due to the unusual and unique ingredients that often go into them that makes them so costly.

The world's most expensive drinking chocolate is a perfect example of this phenomenon. Created by Serendipity 3, the Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is a limited-edition version of the restaurant's famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. It includes chocolate pieces covered in 23-karat edible gold leaf and it's served in a goblet covered in Austrian crystals — alongside a chocolate sphere full of edible diamond glitter and topped with an 18-karat white gold diamond ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz. It also comes with golden straws and a golden spoon to eat the dessert. This one-of-a-kind drinking chocolate was created for Valentine's Day and came with a $250,000 price tag; as if the item wasn't exclusive enough, it was only available for 24 hours.

Considering the original Frrrozen Hot Chocolate at Serendipity 3 only costs $20, this is quite the price hike. This drinking chocolate isn't the only pricey item that Serendipity 3 has either. Foods that set the bar high when it comes to price are quite commonplace at Serendipity 3. In fact, the restaurant has more than once set a new world record when it comes to just how expensive its dishes are.