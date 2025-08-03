A Look At The Most Expensive Drinking Chocolate In The World
Food world records are a fascinating niche in culinary history. There's a plethora of fun facts waiting to be discovered, from the world's longest hot dog to the hottest pepper in the world. However, there's one aspect of food world records that's more interesting than the rest: price. The most expensive foods in the world are astonishing, not just due to their high price tags, but due to the unusual and unique ingredients that often go into them that makes them so costly.
The world's most expensive drinking chocolate is a perfect example of this phenomenon. Created by Serendipity 3, the Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate is a limited-edition version of the restaurant's famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. It includes chocolate pieces covered in 23-karat edible gold leaf and it's served in a goblet covered in Austrian crystals — alongside a chocolate sphere full of edible diamond glitter and topped with an 18-karat white gold diamond ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz. It also comes with golden straws and a golden spoon to eat the dessert. This one-of-a-kind drinking chocolate was created for Valentine's Day and came with a $250,000 price tag; as if the item wasn't exclusive enough, it was only available for 24 hours.
Considering the original Frrrozen Hot Chocolate at Serendipity 3 only costs $20, this is quite the price hike. This drinking chocolate isn't the only pricey item that Serendipity 3 has either. Foods that set the bar high when it comes to price are quite commonplace at Serendipity 3. In fact, the restaurant has more than once set a new world record when it comes to just how expensive its dishes are.
The record-breaking sweets of Serendipity 3
Serendipity 3 is home to some of the most expensive desserts in the world. There's the Frrrozen Haute Chocolate ice cream sundae, which is made using 14 of the world's most expensive cocoas and costs $25,000. Made in partnership with Euphoria New York, a luxury jeweler, this sundae has 23-karat edible gold and chocolate-colored diamonds. It's served in a goblet lined with more edible gold and a base made from an 18-karat gold bracelet featuring 1 karat worth of white diamonds. Last but not least, it comes with a solid gold spoon. This sundae would go on to be named the most expensive dessert in the world in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Curiously, Serendipity 3 has made the most expensive dessert in the world two times. Previously, Serendipity 3 had a different sundae with a price tag of $1,000: The Golden Opulence Sundae. This treat has three scoops of Tahitian vanilla ice cream decorated with edible 23-karat gold leaf, caviar, and almonds. It comes in a Baccarat crystal goblet worth $350 lined with even more edible gold and an 18-karat golden spoon. Last but not least, it's decorated with an orchid flower made entirely out of sugar, which takes eight hours to make.
Serendipity 3 also swiped the crown for the world's most expensive milkshake. Known as the Luxe Milkshake, this dessert includes premium Tahitian vanilla ice cream, Devonshire luxury clotted cream, and Madagascar vanilla beans. It's topped with 23-karat edible gold, rare Le Cremose Baldizzone caramel sauce, and Luxardo gourmet maraschino cherries. Finally, it's served in a custom-made glass covered in more than 3,000 Swarovski crystals. The milkshake costs $100, a steal compared to other items, but unfortunately you cannot keep the crystal glass. That's likely why it's not nearly as expensive.
The record-breaking savory fare of Serendipity 3
Serendipity 3 primarily gets its fame from its famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, but it's set some records for savory foods, too. They have the world's most expensive burger, aptly named Le Burger Extravagant, which costs $295. It includes Japanese Wagyu beef, white truffle butter, shaved black truffles, and a white truffle-buttered roll, all held together by a sold gold toothpick encrusted with diamonds.
To go with the burger, Serendipity 3 also has the world's most expensive fries, which cost $200 per plate. The fries are made out of potatoes blanched in a mix of Dom Pérignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne vinegar. The fries are cooked using pure goose fat from France, then sprinkled with 23-karat edible gold, truffle salt, and truffle oil; it's served on a crystal plate with sliced truffles and a truffle-infused sauce.
If burgers and fries aren't your style, Serendipity 3 also has the world's most expensive sandwich. Dubbed the Quintessential Grilled Cheese, this item costs $214 because it uses French Pullman bread made with Dom Pérignon Champagne and rare caciocavallo Podolico cheese. Additionally, the edges are coated with white truffle-butter lined with 23-karat edible gold flakes. Last but not least, if you're more of a hot dog person, Serendipity 3 also has the world's most expensive hot dog. It costs $69 and is made with truffles and foie gras.