The Pantry Staple You Should Avoid Buying In Bulk

Whether you live alone or need to feed a large family, there are plenty of instances when bulk shopping, often at big box stores like Costco and Sam's Club, comes in handy. The goal is to reduce costs and stock up on items that can be stored for a long time without diminishing in quality. Unfortunately, there's one category of pantry staple that is best to avoid buying in bulk, even though it's widely considered a total shelf-staple: spices. From paprika to oregano to black pepper, spices are essential flavoring agents for all types of dishes, and among the most important items to keep in your kitchen at all times. Because they're dry goods that we typically store in the pantry or on countertop racks, we tend to think of spices as food that will never expire — but that isn't entirely the case.

Although it's technically true that virtually no common spices ever "go bad" in the sense of spoiling or becoming dangerous to consume, they definitely lose their flavor and potency over time, becoming pointless and even unappetizing to use as a result. Generally speaking, whole spices stay fresh longer than ground, but most powdered and jarred spices need to be replaced after two to three years regardless. This is the problem with buying spices in bulk — the vast majority of us won't use enough of any powdered spice within a couple years to justify the purchase. Like most foodstuffs, spices are at their best when they're fresh, so always opt for smaller amounts that you can replenish frequently for tastier dishes.