The Reason You Should Avoid Buying Spices In Jars At The Grocery Store

Take a quick look around the grocery store and you'll see you have a few options when it comes to filling your spice cabinet. You can find all kinds of unusual spices and dried herbs in pre-packaged jars, plastic bags, or plastic bottles. Though you may assume glass-jarred spices project a higher quality, buying them in jars isn't the most economical way to go about stocking your pantry. Instead, look to buy spices in plastic pouches or bags. Less expensive and packaged in smaller portions, bagged spices let you save money by buying at a better price and only buying what you need. This also helps reduce waste, as you won't be throwing out dozens of bulky jars and bottles that clog landfills and you're less likely to discard unused herbs or spices that have passed their expiration dates.

You can always start off with a bottle of spice, but rather than throw it out once it is empty, keep it, and refill it from a small plastic pouch of spice purchased from the grocery store or online. This will help reduce waste and give you more control of how much spice you buy at one time, so you are more likely to use what you've paid for before it loses its freshness. You can also buy a set of reusable glass spice bottles, which typically come with either blank or pre-printed labels and a funnel to make filling the bottles easier.