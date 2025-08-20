Why You Should Avoid Ordering The Pork Loin Sandwich At Culver's
Culver's is well known for its ButterBurgers and frozen custard. These items have been on the menu since the original restaurant opened in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin. As Culver's has expanded, however, it has simultaneously added new fare to its menu, including the pork loin sandwich — a hand-breaded, premium center-cut pork loin on a toasted bun.
Most people would agree that the pork loin sandwich is not as good as Culver's burgers. There are some who have commented that they really appreciate its home-like appeal. It's not a bad-tasting item, and it has some good qualities, but it just doesn't possess the consistent appeal as some of Culver's other foods. This lack of distinctiveness is one reason we listed it as one of the menu items you should avoid at Culver's.
On the good side, it's a very ample sandwich, with the pork loin extending beyond the edges of the bun. This is based on the idea behind the original pork loin sandwiches created in Indiana, which feature the protein spilling far out beyond the edges of the bread. Culver's version isn't so exaggerated, however, meaning it's easier to eat as a handheld meal. It also doesn't come with any toppings, so you are free to build your own sandwich. On the down side, Culver's pork loin sandwich delivers what some guests consider a lackluster taste. The pork itself is not particularly juicy, and though not quite tough, it's not exactly tender either, with one Reddit user describing it as "straight cardboard."
Ways to add flavor to your Culver's pork loin sandwich
There are numerous ways to add toppings to a classic pork tenderloin sandwich. Some people who have tried Culver's version have weighed in on what might make it better, including offering it with grilled onions or a sauce. You might also add mayonnaise, tomatoes, and raw onions to offer more diversity to your palate. There are really no limits to what toppings you can use, including hot sauce, coleslaw, ketchup, and many more. Doing so does remove your pork loin from the category of "plain schnitzel on a bun," so if you like the effect of unadorned breaded meat, you may want to skip the add-ons, or keep them light. However, having options helps to make this sandwich your own, and it's worth trying a few topping combinations to see if the pork loin becomes one of your favorites.
If you're looking to guarantee a good eating experience, opt for one of the classic menu items, such as the Culver's Deluxe, which was the winner from our ranking of the best Culver's burgers. Since each Culver's location offers a unique Flavor of the Day for custard, you'll be sure to find a frozen custard to add to your order for a complete meal that suits the moment.