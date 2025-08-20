Why You Should Avoid Ordering The Pork Loin Sandwich At Culver's

Culver's is well known for its ButterBurgers and frozen custard. These items have been on the menu since the original restaurant opened in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin. As Culver's has expanded, however, it has simultaneously added new fare to its menu, including the pork loin sandwich — a hand-breaded, premium center-cut pork loin on a toasted bun.

Most people would agree that the pork loin sandwich is not as good as Culver's burgers. There are some who have commented that they really appreciate its home-like appeal. It's not a bad-tasting item, and it has some good qualities, but it just doesn't possess the consistent appeal as some of Culver's other foods. This lack of distinctiveness is one reason we listed it as one of the menu items you should avoid at Culver's.

On the good side, it's a very ample sandwich, with the pork loin extending beyond the edges of the bun. This is based on the idea behind the original pork loin sandwiches created in Indiana, which feature the protein spilling far out beyond the edges of the bread. Culver's version isn't so exaggerated, however, meaning it's easier to eat as a handheld meal. It also doesn't come with any toppings, so you are free to build your own sandwich. On the down side, Culver's pork loin sandwich delivers what some guests consider a lackluster taste. The pork itself is not particularly juicy, and though not quite tough, it's not exactly tender either, with one Reddit user describing it as "straight cardboard."