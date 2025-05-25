9 Menu Items You Should Always Avoid Ordering At Culver's Based On Reviews

When the first Culver's restaurant opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin in 1984, the company debuted two iconic menu items: the ButterBurger and frozen custard, a dessert very similar to soft-serve ice cream. Both handcrafted with Wisconsin-sourced ingredients, the duo was an instant hit. In 1990, the brand opened its second location, and today, Culver's has nearly 1,000 locations across the country. Most are in the upper Midwest, but there are stores all the way down to Texas and Florida and spanning from Idaho to North Carolina.

The ButterBurger and frozen custard are still what Culver's is known for, but as the chain has expanded, so has the menu. The brand offers other sandwiches, chicken, salad, multiple side options, and things like shakes, sundaes, and concrete mixers (sort of like Culver's version of a Dairy Queen Blizzard) made from its frozen custard. And while most of the menu options have been a hit with customers, a few have turned out to be a little lackluster. We've combed through the internet and done our research; here are nine foods at Culver's you're better off skipping on your next trip.