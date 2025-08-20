Olive Garden's So-Called Parmesan Cheese Is Hiding A Sneaky Secret

From Olive Garden's standard fare of limitless soup, salad, and breadsticks to never-ending pasta events, the establishment's brand of generosity is one of the reasons for its long-standing fan base. As openly hospitable as it may seem, it's within these offerings that Olive Garden harbors one of its darkest secrets. More specifically, that seemingly honest and humble cheese grated by the staff may not be what it claims to be. Some may be shocked to know that it's not Parmesan, but Pecorino Romano cheese, Parm's tangier sibling, being sprinkled onto their appetizers and entrees. This makes sense, not only due to flavor, but also the cost of offering such endless amounts to Olive Garden's patrons.

While there's nothing that outright states this on Olive Garden's official site, there's a chance that servers may reveal the truth to you if asked. Redditors who claim to have worked at the chain restaurant also don't shy away from outing the establishment. Putting aside its secrecy, there's a good reason that Olive Garden would prefer Romano over Parmesan. Both complement any Italian dish excellently, but the nutty, tangy umami notes of Romano cheese add a pleasing burst of flavor to any of Olive Garden's best dishes. Although Romano would do the job well by itself, it's also thought that Olive Garden's grated cheese is a blend of Parmesan and Romano. If true, this may allow guests to enjoy both, and in more generous portions, since Parmesan is also generally more costly than Romano.