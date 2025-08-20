Lemon Extract Vs Juice Vs Zest: When To Use Each For Baking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When life gives you lemons, you could make lemonade — but you could implement those lemons into your baking recipes instead. The only trouble is that it can sometimes be hard to figure out just which part of the lemon to use. It's pretty easy to make lemon extract on your own, and of course the juice and the zest are readily available — so what should you use for a particular recipe? It turns out, there's an expert-approved way to use the different parts of your lemons.

Kat Buckley, also known as The Baking Explorer, is a United Kingdom-based blogger and author of "Bakes that Break the Internet," and she has come through with some advice on when to use lemon extract versus lemon juice — as well as where lemon zest is the best option. To her, lemon extract and lemon juice differ in one critical area: "lemon extract provides a concentrated flavor without extra liquid," she says, adding that "[this] means it's perfect for making a lemon buttercream. Adding lemon juice to a buttercream would require a larger amount of liquid to get a strong lemon flavor, which would affect the consistency." As for zest, Buckley suggests that it's "perfect for using in cake and cupcake batters. You can also mix it into pastry and biscuit bases." There are certainly some mistakes you should avoid when cooking and baking with lemons, but how you use extract, juice, and zest should be clear.