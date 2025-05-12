Bacon Grease Vs Butter: Which Produces The Best Fried Egg?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like the smell of fried eggs and bacon to get you started in the morning. As one of our favorite breakfasts (or lunches or dinners), this is a crowd pleaser that brings in plenty of protein for a hearty start to the day.

But while some of us grew up with good ol' bacon grease to fry our eggs in, others woke up to sizzling butter in the skillet instead. We put the two methods to the test to see which made the better eggs. Along with following the top tips for the perfect fried egg, picking the right ingredients is key.

We fried six eggs using bacon grease and six using butter to see which had the tastiest results. We also considered which was easier to use, store, and find at the grocery store, since the last thing we want before our morning coffee is to search around for ingredients or have to execute complicated cooking maneuvers. While both made great tasting eggs, each method had its pros and cons.