Mr Beast's Feastable Was The Worst Peanut Butter Chocolate Candy In Our Ranking For One Simple Reason
Chocolate and peanut butter are two flavors that taste amazing together. There is actual scientific reasoning that explains why peanut butter and chocolate are a perfect pairing, and a number of candy brands out there are working to satisfy those cravings. While some of these treats are delicious, there is one that we recommend staying away from. Chowhound tasted and ranked nine peanut butter candies, and the worst one we tried was the Mr Beast Feastables Peanut Butter Candy Bar.
Mr Beast's Feastables bar was the worst candy in our ranking for one simple reason: The ingredients tasted very low-quality. One of the main things we noticed was that this candy bar had an unnatural taste, as well as too much chocolate and not enough peanut butter. The Feastables brand, created by Internet sensation Mr Beast, was first released in 2022. The brand not only sells chocolate peanut butter bars, but various other flavors such as birthday cake batter, dark chocolate, and cookies and creme. Feastables was consistently sold out in stores in early 2024 due to its popularity, and the chocolate bars now bring in more revenue for Mr Beast than the influencer's popular video content. Still, as we discovered, a popular treat does not always mean a good one.
What makes a good chocolate peanut butter candy?
If you're a lover of chocolate and peanut butter candies, the Feastables bar will most likely not live up to your standards. It doesn't offer that melt-in-your-mouth flavor, and we weren't the only ones who thought this chocolate bar was sub-par. Many customers have agreed that this product tastes like a cheaply made candy. In a Reddit post about the product, one person said, "It tastes like a cheap, small chocolate bar for 50 cents that is generally made for kids but thicker, bigger, and 5x more expensive."
The lack of peanut butter flavor is another sign of a not-so-worth-it bar. A good chocolate peanut butter candy offers a balance of rich chocolate and creamy peanut butter, rather than one flavor overpowering the other. If Feastables could figure out a way to reach that balance, we might consider trying this candy again.
Chowhound tried another Feastables candy bar for our ranking of popular chocolate bars, and we also found that this one was lacking in quality flavors. Their dark chocolate had a strange aftertaste and didn't necessarily taste like real dark chocolate. Simply put, there are better candy brands that can help you with your chocolate and peanut butter fix. For example, our favorite chocolate peanut butter candy was the Justin's Organic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. For something rich, creamy, and just a little salty, reach for this candy instead.