Mr Beast's Feastable Was The Worst Peanut Butter Chocolate Candy In Our Ranking For One Simple Reason

Chocolate and peanut butter are two flavors that taste amazing together. There is actual scientific reasoning that explains why peanut butter and chocolate are a perfect pairing, and a number of candy brands out there are working to satisfy those cravings. While some of these treats are delicious, there is one that we recommend staying away from. Chowhound tasted and ranked nine peanut butter candies, and the worst one we tried was the Mr Beast Feastables Peanut Butter Candy Bar.

Mr Beast's Feastables bar was the worst candy in our ranking for one simple reason: The ingredients tasted very low-quality. One of the main things we noticed was that this candy bar had an unnatural taste, as well as too much chocolate and not enough peanut butter. The Feastables brand, created by Internet sensation Mr Beast, was first released in 2022. The brand not only sells chocolate peanut butter bars, but various other flavors such as birthday cake batter, dark chocolate, and cookies and creme. Feastables was consistently sold out in stores in early 2024 due to its popularity, and the chocolate bars now bring in more revenue for Mr Beast than the influencer's popular video content. Still, as we discovered, a popular treat does not always mean a good one.