The Best Peanut Butter Candy Beats Out Reese's With Its High Quality Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since time immemorial, the landscape of peanut butter confections has been ruled by one master: Reese's. Industry research has delineated a clear dominance in the candy maker's field. The famed cups and pieces actually made by Hershey's simply have greater brand recognition than any others, and odds are, if you've ever nabbed a nutty sweet at the movie theater, from a receptionist's candy dish, or from a Halloween pumpkin, it's been enshrined in that iconic orange packaging. But, in spite of its prevalence, another brand beat the behemoth in our ranking of the nine best peanut butter candies.

Justin's organic dark chocolate peanut butter cups actually took the No. 1 spot for their premium quality, balanced flavors, excellent texture, and relative value. That Justin's peanut butter cups happen to be vegan also makes them more appealing to a wider percentage of the population. And yes, this ranking did compare and contrast different configurations of peanut butter treats, pitting bars against bite-sized bits and wafer sticks, but Justin's packed the most punch across all categories.