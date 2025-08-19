Can Peanut Butter Really Make Diamonds? Science Says Yes

Food and diamonds usually intersect only in the hyper-opulent realm populated by the likes of the world's most luxurious cake decorated with thousands of diamonds, or the most expensive drinking chocolate in the world with its edible diamond glitter. However, science can sometimes humble even the rarest, most prized materials, and this is especially true for diamonds. Composed almost exclusively of carbon, an element that's abundant in the world, diamonds are rare not because of what they are made of but the process through which they are formed, both naturally and in a lab. Natural diamonds are formed in the Earth's upper mantle, which is about 100 miles or more below the surface, where the pressure and heat are so immense that it is (so far) impossible to access the area. The deepest we've reached so far with all our advanced technologies is a third of the way to the upper mantle.

The need to go deeper into Earth isn't to dig for diamonds; it's to actually understand how the Earth was formed and what materials it is made of. With this aim, scientists recreate similar high-pressure, high-temperature environments in laboratories, and this is where peanut butter diamonds come into the picture. Because the conditions under which diamonds are naturally formed are recreated in the lab, it becomes possible for scientists to make diamonds using those lab conditions. Since carbon is so abundantly present in so many common materials around us, scientists have used various sources of carbon to make diamonds. Years ago, geophysicist Dan Frost successfully created diamonds using carbon harvested from peanut butter and even from the air at the Bayerisches Geoinstitut in Germany.