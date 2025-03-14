A Look At The Most Luxurious Cake In The World

From the extravagant to the unusual to the downright ridiculous, we have all found ourselves fascinated by some of the most expensive foods in the world. There's caviar worth $10,000, tequila worth millions, and so much more. The numbers can always go higher than ever imagined too, with the world's most luxurious cake clocking in with a price tag of $75 million.

Created by Debbie Wingham and gaining internet fame in 2015, the world's most expensive cake was made by anonymous request. Known either as the Runway Show Cake or the Diamond Cake, the cake certainly lived up to its name and price tag. It depicted a runway show and was covered in multiple types of diamonds of different colors and sizes.

The cake was sent to the United Arab Emirates as the centerpiece for a dual engagement and birthday party. To this day, it isn't clear exactly who the cake was for. There are a few pictures of the cake floating around on the internet but beyond that, the exact details of who the cake is for or how it tasted are pretty unclear.