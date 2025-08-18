The Best Way To Give Oven-Cooked Ribs That Wonderfully Smoky Grilled Flavor

The mere mention of ribs brings to mind the savory aroma of a big barbecue smoker under the sunshine on a sweet summer day. But you might also sometimes crave a rich, meaty rack in the middle of winter, or when you don't have that specialized bit of equipment. Thankfully, you can make ribs at home in the oven. And you can even achieve near-perfection with a few exclusive tips from Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ.

Speaking to Chowhound, Abdoo shared his expertise for whipping up some smoky-tasting ribs without a smoker. "One of the best ways to make oven-cooked ribs taste more like they came off a smoker is to use a good-quality smoked paprika in your rub," Abdoo says. "It adds a layer of authentic smoky flavor. Season the ribs, place them on a baking rack over a foil-lined tray, and cook low and slow at around 250 degrees Fahrenheit." Adding that common spice rack item to your dry rub is certainly easy enough, right? Well, what comes next is even easier.