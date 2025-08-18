The Best Way To Give Oven-Cooked Ribs That Wonderfully Smoky Grilled Flavor
The mere mention of ribs brings to mind the savory aroma of a big barbecue smoker under the sunshine on a sweet summer day. But you might also sometimes crave a rich, meaty rack in the middle of winter, or when you don't have that specialized bit of equipment. Thankfully, you can make ribs at home in the oven. And you can even achieve near-perfection with a few exclusive tips from Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ.
Speaking to Chowhound, Abdoo shared his expertise for whipping up some smoky-tasting ribs without a smoker. "One of the best ways to make oven-cooked ribs taste more like they came off a smoker is to use a good-quality smoked paprika in your rub," Abdoo says. "It adds a layer of authentic smoky flavor. Season the ribs, place them on a baking rack over a foil-lined tray, and cook low and slow at around 250 degrees Fahrenheit." Adding that common spice rack item to your dry rub is certainly easy enough, right? Well, what comes next is even easier.
Finishing your ribs for even more smokiness
Once you've rubbed your ribs and let them cook for about three hours, Matt Abdoo recommends following a crucial next step. "About three hours in, wrap them in foil with honey, butter, apple juice, and apple cider vinegar, then return them to the oven for about another hour," he advises. "Let them rest for 10 minutes, then finish them on the grill to add that kiss of fire and char," Abdoo adds.
However, the chef acknowledges that, although this technique works well, there are still limitations to this method. "These tricks get you close, but nothing can truly match the depth of flavor you get from live fire and real smoke," Abdoo concludes.
Some classic barbecue sides, however, can further bolster this delicious dupe. As long as you've got the grates fired up, you can also quickly cook some grilled corn on the cob for a nice, sweet char. You can also make a lovely herbed potato salad in advance, or even dress up your everyday coleslaw to elevate the taste. Finally, you can pair your oven-baked ribs with one (or three) of the best smoked cocktails that you can easily make at home, without the need for any heavy appliances.