The Absolute Worst Boxed Mac And Cheese Is Made By A Chip Brand

Cheesy. Creamy. Cheap. Boxed macaroni and cheese has been feeding budget-conscious families since the Great Depression, when Kraft dropped its first run at just 19 cents a box. An impressive nine million boxes were sold in that first year of production.These days, Kraft sells about one million boxes every day.

But we're not here to talk about Kraft. If the iconic blue and yellow boxes are a staple in your pantry, you may be relieved to learn that, when Chowhound writer Katie Melynn enlisted the help of her kids to taste test 12 varieties of boxed mac and cheese, Kraft came in at number four. Trailing far behind at number 12, Cheetos' "bold and cheesy" mac 'n cheese flavor was so disappointing, Melynn and her family couldn't even finish it. Yikes.

While many of the brands on Melynn's list were downgraded due to a lack of flavor, Cheetos had the opposite problem. True, it tasted "exactly like a bag of Cheetos," but the bold flavor was overwhelming — and definitely not in a good way.