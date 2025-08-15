7 Old-School Cereals You've Probably Forgotten About

Timeless classics are not simply found in dusty stacks of old, forgotten record albums, but also in the recollections of the kitchen tables of times gone by, fond remembrances of our past. Breakfast cereals, lost to bygone eras, still exist in our memories, if not in the aisles of our local grocery store. Looking back, we find these cereals, and many more, remind us of a simpler, and occasionally stranger times in which the veil between the pitch and the product was often dictated by a TV cartoon character.

Indeed, these included here are but a handful of breakfast cereals that may have once graced our mornings, only to have faded ever so slowly from our lives and daily routines until they were gone forever. Whether they were paired with Saturday morning cartoons or part of a complete breakfast of the past, these cereals might be gone but not forgotten.