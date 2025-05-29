The Old-School Cereal Mascot That Still Haunts Our Dreams

Food companies have been using mascots to promote breakfast cereal for more than a century. Ever since Quaker Oats introduced its rather boring Quaker man with his old-fashioned hat and puffy collar in 1877, you'd be hard pressed to find a cereal that didn't have a mascot attached. The 1950s and '60s saw a dramatic increase in this with brands introducing Tony the Tiger, Lucky the Leprechaun, and Toucan Sam, among others. The year 1950 also saw C.W. Post introduce a new cereal, originally called Sugar Coated Rice Krinkles. And with it came a mascot that still haunts our dreams.

His name was Krinkles the Clown and he could give Steven King's Pennywise the heebie-jeebies. In an early TV commercial, he extols the virtues of this sugary puffed rice cereal, calling it "a circus of fun to eat." As far as a food-related mascot goes, Krinkles is neck-and-neck with the one for San Francisco's defunct fast food chain called the Doggie Diner, which featured a disembodied, jowly dachshund head. Krinkles the Clown must have seeped into the psyches of a few folks. In the short-lived 2017 Netflix sitcom "Disjointed," Brian Baumgartner of "The Office" fame, played Krinkles in a parody of the 1950s commercial.