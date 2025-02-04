The First Cereal Mascot Was Surprisingly Boring Compared To Its Colorful Successors

Most foods aren't associated with a particular character — except for cereal brands. Tony the Tiger, Count Chocula, Lucky the Leprechaun, Toucan Sam, the Snap, Crackle, Pop trio, and Sunny the Sun are just a few of the vibrant and iconic characters found on cereal boxes today and discontinued cereals of the past. But the very first cereal mascot is different than all the rest: It's simply a man, but more specifically, a Quaker man.

Quaker Oats has an impressive claim to fame: It was the first to trademark a breakfast cereal in 1877. The trademark included the concept of the iconic character we still see today, but with some variation. The original mascot was more of a black and white fine line drawing, and was a full body portrait, rather than just the headshot we know today. The man is seen wearing the traditional clothing of the late 1800s, including a wide-brimmed hat, wig, a button coat, and breeches. He is holding a rolled piece of parchment that says "pure".

Wait, what is a Quaker? You might have learned about Quakers in a history class, but these are what members of The Society of Friends, a Christian church, are called. Quakers emphasize the importance of the guidance of the Holy Spirit, and actively promote peace and protest war. Today, over 80,000 Quakers still exist in the United States and Canada. Quaker values, like integrity, purity, and honesty, are what inspired the name of the company –- but the founders were not Quakers themselves.