The 2 Ingredients That Take You From A Basic Paloma To The Rootin' Tootin' Cowgirl Cocktail

One of the most exciting elements of cocktailing is the boozy pursuit's adaptability. There are several martini varieties alone, for example, that all hover around classic status. If you've seen one house margarita you've seen abundant frozen, fruity riffs that aren't lime, as well. And the paloma is yet another tipple that's conducive to a little bit of tinkering.

A standard paloma typically includes tequila, grapefruit and lime juice, a sweetener, and a splash of seltzer or sparkling water. The cowgirl spin swaps said sweetener, which might have been simple syrup or agave nectar, with hot honey, yet another creative use for the sticky, prickly pantry staple. The cowgirl paloma amplifies the fire even further with a few fresh jalapeño slices. The result is simultaneously coolly refreshing and a little spicy once it's all combined and served over ice. And you can lean into either side of its flavor profile with additional garnish edits from there.