The 2 Ingredients That Take You From A Basic Paloma To The Rootin' Tootin' Cowgirl Cocktail
One of the most exciting elements of cocktailing is the boozy pursuit's adaptability. There are several martini varieties alone, for example, that all hover around classic status. If you've seen one house margarita you've seen abundant frozen, fruity riffs that aren't lime, as well. And the paloma is yet another tipple that's conducive to a little bit of tinkering.
A standard paloma typically includes tequila, grapefruit and lime juice, a sweetener, and a splash of seltzer or sparkling water. The cowgirl spin swaps said sweetener, which might have been simple syrup or agave nectar, with hot honey, yet another creative use for the sticky, prickly pantry staple. The cowgirl paloma amplifies the fire even further with a few fresh jalapeño slices. The result is simultaneously coolly refreshing and a little spicy once it's all combined and served over ice. And you can lean into either side of its flavor profile with additional garnish edits from there.
Making cowgirl palomas at home
The trickiest ingredient in a cowgirl paloma is the hot honey, which might be slightly challenging to fully incorporate with the other ingredients. Add it at the wrong time and it might cling too much to the ice, for example. Instead, first add a dash of the hot honey to the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Top it with a shot of tequila, a couple of ounces of grapefruit juice, a squeeze of lime, and a few jalapeño rounds, seeds and all, and give it a vigorous shake. Close to room temperature, it should blend together well. Pack in some ice, shake again until the metal is almost too cold to hold, and it's ready to serve.
A salt and Tajín rim is as delicious as it is expected, and you can also arrange more jalapeño wheels on the edge of your glass. A grapefruit wedge, freshly sliced or grilled to give it a little caramelization is also in line with great garnishes for a cowgirl paloma cocktail. You can also get a little wilder with other botanicals, or even plunge a whole grilled fruit kabob into the drink for a flashy presentation and a summery little snack.