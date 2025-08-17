How To Sweeten Bitter Matcha While Keeping Its Signature Flavor

A number of factors come into play to impart the characteristic bitterness of matcha. For starters, matcha is a type of green tea; it's vastly different from conventional ones, and it has a natural earthiness. It contains compounds called catechins, which are polyphenols responsible for the astringent taste of matcha. As opposed to black and oolong teas where most of the catechins are converted into compounds called tannins, which are far less bitter, green teas like matcha are unoxidized and retain the bitter catechins.

How the matcha is harvested and processed can also impact its flavor. "True matcha starts as tencha, which is made from specific cultivars like Samidori, Asahi, or Okumidori — chosen for their color, sweetness, and umami," Elle Liu said. "These tea plants are shaded for 25 to 40 days before harvest, a technique that boosts amino acid levels and reduces catechins." The milling process is also crucial. The traditional, stone milling method "protects the tea's flavor and aroma," while the industrial mills, which have a higher output, result in teas that have "duller color, rougher texture, and a less refined taste."

Matcha is often associated with being from Japan, and rightfully so. Though it originated in China, this prized tea burgeoned within Japanese culture and is deeply ingrained in the nation's revered tea ceremonies. China continues to produce matcha, as well as India, meaning the crops are exposed to varied regional conditions that are bound to impact the final flavor profile, similar to how wines from different regions have varied tasting notes.