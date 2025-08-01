The Storage Mistake That Could Be Ruining Your Matcha

While matcha may be having a moment in the 21st century, it shouldn't be mistaken for a trendy, drink fad (we're looking at you, Crystal Pepsi). No, matcha has been crafted and brewed for nearly a millennium. The tea, which originated from China, has also gained footing in Japan, especially within the context of traditional tea ceremonies. The making and consuming of matcha is surrounded by precise methods and practices that ensure the best taste and texture. From using the correct bamboo whisk (and soaking a new whisk before you make the matcha) to purchasing the best batch of tea, there are many aspects of matcha craft to consider.

Perhaps one of the most important factors in the art of matcha making is storage. How you store matcha can make or break your batch, and there is one method that might just be ruining your daily brew. Clear containers such as those made from glass, while definitely an aesthetically pleasing choice for storage, can actually ruin that pricey batch of matcha powder. This is because matcha contains high levels of chlorophyll, which gives the tea its grassy green hue. The chlorophyll in matcha powder degrades when exposed to light, turning it from green to gray in a matter of days and making its flavor more bitter and metallic. Both light and oxygen will cause your matcha to lose flavor, color, and also many of its nutrients. For this reason, it is best to avoid transferring your matcha to a glass or even a clear plastic container. Instead, use an opaque canister made of materials like tin, and store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.