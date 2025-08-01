The Storage Mistake That Could Be Ruining Your Matcha
While matcha may be having a moment in the 21st century, it shouldn't be mistaken for a trendy, drink fad (we're looking at you, Crystal Pepsi). No, matcha has been crafted and brewed for nearly a millennium. The tea, which originated from China, has also gained footing in Japan, especially within the context of traditional tea ceremonies. The making and consuming of matcha is surrounded by precise methods and practices that ensure the best taste and texture. From using the correct bamboo whisk (and soaking a new whisk before you make the matcha) to purchasing the best batch of tea, there are many aspects of matcha craft to consider.
Perhaps one of the most important factors in the art of matcha making is storage. How you store matcha can make or break your batch, and there is one method that might just be ruining your daily brew. Clear containers such as those made from glass, while definitely an aesthetically pleasing choice for storage, can actually ruin that pricey batch of matcha powder. This is because matcha contains high levels of chlorophyll, which gives the tea its grassy green hue. The chlorophyll in matcha powder degrades when exposed to light, turning it from green to gray in a matter of days and making its flavor more bitter and metallic. Both light and oxygen will cause your matcha to lose flavor, color, and also many of its nutrients. For this reason, it is best to avoid transferring your matcha to a glass or even a clear plastic container. Instead, use an opaque canister made of materials like tin, and store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.
Tips for matcha storage
So you want your matcha to stay fresh, green, and tasty for as long as possible. Besides avoiding glass containers, what are some other ways you can keep your matcha top notch? For starters, it is important to store your tea in a sealed container, away from heat, humidity, and light. So avoid keeping it on a counter or near a window and opt for a closed cabinet instead. Storing your matcha in the fridge is a great option if you want to keep it fresh for extended periods. However, if the matcha isn't properly sealed, it will absorb any scents that may be permeating in your fridge, so you might want to store the tea within at least two layers of containment. Either put your matcha container in a sealed plastic bag, or put the tea in a plastic bag and then seal it within a tin box. This tip is particularly helpful for those living in a warm, humid environment, where cupboard storage isn't as effective.
If you're using your matcha infrequently, you can also store it in the freezer. This is particularly helpful for matcha containers that have not yet been opened. Freezing your matcha can help preserve its freshness for at least a few months. However, it isn't an ideal choice if you're looking to use your matcha regularly, as the tea should be set out to warm up before use to keep it from getting lumpy. So don't pop your powder in the freezer if you're hoping to whip up a strawberry matcha latte that tastes like spring anytime soon.