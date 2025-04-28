Frank's RedHot Is Introducing A New Lineup Of Bold Sauces Just In Time For Summer Cookouts
Frank's RedHot is known for its line of spicy, versatile sauces, with its Buffalo Wings Sauce even making the perfect spicy soup base. If you love Frank's RedHot, then you're in luck: The brand just announced it's launching six new sauces. Fans can expect to see two new sauces each among its Dip'n Sauce, Squeeze Sauce, and Wings Sauce lines.
The new Frank's RedHot Dip'n Sauce flavors are its Secret Chicken Dip'n Sauce and its Sweet N' Sour Dip'n Sauce, both with thicker textures that are best for dipping with a variety of foods. Its Squeeze Sauce line, best for drizzling over your favorite dishes, just added a new Burger Squeeze Sauce and Korean BBQ Squeeze Sauce. Wing lovers can try the new General Tso Wings Sauce and Mango Habanero Wings Sauce — great for tossing with chicken wings but also for pairing with fries or tacos. The new sauces encourage consumers to experiment with different trending flavors thanks to what the brand calls "accessible heat," suggesting the sauces have a kick but aren't too spicy. "Consumers can dip and drizzle these flavorful sauces on their favorite foods — turning every meal into a tasty adventure," Valda Coryat, North America vice president of marketing at McCormick & Company, Inc., said in a press release.
Inside the new Frank's RedHot sauces
There's a new flavor for everyone. The Secret Chicken Dip'n Sauce has a tangy, smoky flavor while the Sweet n' Sour Dip'n Sauce suggests a hint of sweet flavor to accompany its kick; both sauces are at a medium heat level. Frank's RedHot Burger Squeeze Sauce is a creamy sauce with a pop of heat paired with tangy dill pickle juice — it's one of those unique condiments that belong on your next burger. Its Korean BBQ Squeeze Sauce has umami from soy sauce, plus flavors such as garlic and a little classic Frank's RedHot. The brand's General Tso Wings Sauce blends the heat from cayenne peppers with a bit of sweetness, savory soy sauce, and vinegar. Finally, the Mango Habanero Wings Sauce is a well-balanced hot sauce that greets consumers with a blend of the titular sweet mango and fiery habanero. The new Frank's RedHot sauces are rolling out nationwide with various retailers.