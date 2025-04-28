Frank's RedHot Is Introducing A New Lineup Of Bold Sauces Just In Time For Summer Cookouts

Frank's RedHot is known for its line of spicy, versatile sauces, with its Buffalo Wings Sauce even making the perfect spicy soup base. If you love Frank's RedHot, then you're in luck: The brand just announced it's launching six new sauces. Fans can expect to see two new sauces each among its Dip'n Sauce, Squeeze Sauce, and Wings Sauce lines.

The new Frank's RedHot Dip'n Sauce flavors are its Secret Chicken Dip'n Sauce and its Sweet N' Sour Dip'n Sauce, both with thicker textures that are best for dipping with a variety of foods. Its Squeeze Sauce line, best for drizzling over your favorite dishes, just added a new Burger Squeeze Sauce and Korean BBQ Squeeze Sauce. Wing lovers can try the new General Tso Wings Sauce and Mango Habanero Wings Sauce — great for tossing with chicken wings but also for pairing with fries or tacos. The new sauces encourage consumers to experiment with different trending flavors thanks to what the brand calls "accessible heat," suggesting the sauces have a kick but aren't too spicy. "Consumers can dip and drizzle these flavorful sauces on their favorite foods — turning every meal into a tasty adventure," Valda Coryat, North America vice president of marketing at McCormick & Company, Inc., said in a press release.