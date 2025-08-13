8 Old-School Breakfast Chains You Totally Forgot About

It's a common core memory for many of us. Taking that special Saturday morning trip to the local greasy spoon for a most likely unhealthy, but incredibly filling and delicious breakfast with our families. We frequented places like IHOP, Waffle House, Denny's or Shoney's, which are all still hanging in there. It was practically a rite of passage to hit up the local Denny's after a night out with your friends. Nowadays, for some of us at least, this has been replaced with fancy brunches with friends, and eating out for that important meal of the day is still popular.

Let's face it — breakfast just tastes better at a restaurant, for many reasons, whether you're chowing down on a massive stack of pancakes or salivating over the cheesy goodness of a Southwest omelet. Or maybe you went for the classic country breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage, and a heaping pile of savory biscuits and gravy. In the not-so-distant past, breakfast chains were all the rage, and you could get just about anything your heart desired.

There have been many chains over the years. So many that you've probably forgotten that most of them existed. Never fear. We have gone back in time (well, actually, we did a deep dive on the internet) to dig out and dust off some of the old-school breakfast chains that you've very likely forgotten about. Read on to take a stroll down breakfast memory lane.