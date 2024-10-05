New England's Clam Roll Is The Lobster Roll's Lesser-Known, Deep-Fried Cousin

New England has its share of iconic foods that are considered "must-try" dishes if you're in the area. New England clam chowder is so beloved that Manhattan-style clam chowder was nearly banned once, and lobster rolls are another staple cuisine if you're up in Maine. Perhaps it's not surprising that a fusion of sorts between those two dishes exists, and it's just as good if you enjoy seafood: the New England clam roll.

The clam roll is constructed much like the lobster roll, except it's filled with whole belly clams or clam strips, which are breaded and fried, and served with tartar sauce, black pepper, and other flourishes like mayonnaise, relish, or lemon wedges. Between the two styles of fried clam, the clam strips are easier to prepare, made from just the stripped-off muscle of Atlantic surf clams, and they're easier to find (usually frozen) outside of New England. However, many New England locals will tell you that clam bellies are the better choice, made using the entirety of soft-shell clams — the catch is that sometimes you'll need to clean those clams more thoroughly, but the texture is much less rubbery.