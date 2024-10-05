New England's Clam Roll Is The Lobster Roll's Lesser-Known, Deep-Fried Cousin
New England has its share of iconic foods that are considered "must-try" dishes if you're in the area. New England clam chowder is so beloved that Manhattan-style clam chowder was nearly banned once, and lobster rolls are another staple cuisine if you're up in Maine. Perhaps it's not surprising that a fusion of sorts between those two dishes exists, and it's just as good if you enjoy seafood: the New England clam roll.
The clam roll is constructed much like the lobster roll, except it's filled with whole belly clams or clam strips, which are breaded and fried, and served with tartar sauce, black pepper, and other flourishes like mayonnaise, relish, or lemon wedges. Between the two styles of fried clam, the clam strips are easier to prepare, made from just the stripped-off muscle of Atlantic surf clams, and they're easier to find (usually frozen) outside of New England. However, many New England locals will tell you that clam bellies are the better choice, made using the entirety of soft-shell clams — the catch is that sometimes you'll need to clean those clams more thoroughly, but the texture is much less rubbery.
Building the traditional clam roll
As with a lobster roll, the toasted New England hot dog bun is important: Unlike regular buns, New England buns are cut at the top instead of the side, making them easier to toast and butter. In fact, the New England bun was used for clam rolls before the more famous lobster rolls. During the 1940s, the J.J. Nissen bakery in Maine designed the specialized bun to hold clam strips and began selling them to Howard Johnson's Restaurant. Up until the final Howard Johnson's closed in 2022, the restaurant was well known for their clam strips, often served in rolls. The lobster roll itself may predate the clam roll, dating back to 1929 Connecticut, but it was served on white bread and was never scooped into its now iconic bun until sometime later.
If you're trying to fry some clams for a sandwich (even if it's in a hot dog bun), the prevalence of clam strips outside of New England might invoke he regional "strips or bellies" debate over hard shell clams and soft shell claims, but you can find New England hot dog buns everywhere. This way, you can still make yourself a traditional New England lunch.