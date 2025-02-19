9 Restaurant Chains From The 80s You Totally Forgot About

The 1980s were a decade of excess, and the wild retro dining trends of the '80s reflect that. Chain restaurants offered huge portions of American food, often buffet style, for a modest flat fee. Cafeterias were popular with seemingly unlimited choices of any kind of food you wanted from chicken to steak to seafood. Many families had both parents working full-time jobs for the first time in American history, and parents needed a place to take their kids to dinner after a busy week.

The food was plentiful, the choices were many, and those who lived through the '80s have a certain nostalgia for restaurants they may have eaten at weekly, but are now gone forever. We've rounded up some of the most iconic '80s restaurants that most people have probably forgotten about; cafeterias, fast food joints, and even a pizza joint with an animatronics show on the side. Although a few of these brands may still be around in one form or another, it's just not the same. Read on for nine 1980s restaurants that may bring you a dose of nostalgia.