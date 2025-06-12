The Downfall Of Bob's Big Boy Hamburgers, Explained

The United States has a major love affair with hamburgers. Everyone has a favorite burger, or an opinion on what the best burger in each state is. Given how popular hamburgers are, it's hard to imagine that there are defunct burger chains. Bob's Big Boy hamburgers is a perfect example of a business that capitalized on the popularity of hamburgers but ultimately still wound up falling from grace.

Initially opened in 1949, Bob's Big Boy rose to fame thanks to its iconic appearance and delicious burgers, and it remained popular for several decades. However, the sale of operations in 1987 ultimately led to the chain filing for bankruptcy, although the exact reasoning for this is unclear. Thankfully, this wasn't the end of Bob's Big Boy; there are still some locations in operation today. In fact, there's been a slight uptick in Bob's Big Boy locations, with the chain making triumphant returns in places it was formerly closed, such as in Nevada. It's still a far cry from the kingdom the chain once had, but perhaps one day Bob's Big Boy will return to its former glory.