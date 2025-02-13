The Highly Disputed Origins Of Butter Chicken

Indian cuisine encompasses a huge variety of delicious dishes, from curries to roasted poultry to spiced nuts and other snack foods, but a select few have especially captured hearts and stomachs internationally. One of these is butter chicken, spiced chicken in a creamy tomato sauce, which has become a signature of Indian restaurants around the world, and is even one of Gordon Ramsay's favorite foods.

Though today butter chicken is one of India's best-known dishes, it's actually less than 100 years old, and its origins are hotly contested by the families behind two rival Delhi restaurants, each of whom claims to have invented the recipe. What is known for sure is that the recipe traces back to a restaurant named Moti Mahal, which originally operated in the city of Peshawar (now considered part of Pakistan), before India's independence in 1947 and the subsequent partitioning.

In 1947, cousins Kundan Lal Gujral and Kundan Lal Jaggi helped reopen the restaurant in Delhi, and it was either within this new Moti Mahal, or the previous iteration, that butter chicken was born. The question of which cousin invented the recipe, however, remains a source of strife between the families of the two restaurateurs, who now operate separate chains in the city. In 2024, the Gujral family even brought the issue to court, though it has yet to deliver a definitive answer.