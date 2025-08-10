The Trick To Grilling Fruit Without It Falling Apart

Want to level up your summer cuisine? Can't get enough of your grill? Grilling fruit is not only a fun way to change up the way you consume fruit in the warm months, it's also a great way to make bland fruit taste better with practically no extra effort. But it's not all rosy out here in the grill pit. Fruit usually comes packed with sugar, which can make grilling it a sticky mess with half of your fruit stuck to the grill. You want your grilled fruit on your plate, not on the iron, which is why Chowhound spoke with an expert who can tell you the best way to treat fruit on the grill.

Silvio Correa, Brazilian Grill Master and Private Chef, knows all too well that grilled fruit can be one of the most delicious if unexpected things to throw on your barbecue — as long as you get it right. When asked what pointers he has for anyone wishing to grill fruit, he stated a couple of concise but crucial tips. The first — "high heat, quick sear: get a good char without overcooking, 1–2 minutes per side is often enough." Not only this, he also says to "oil the grates: this helps prevent sticking." And if you've got little pieces of fruit that can be finicky on a grill, don't fret. "Use skewers or a grill basket," says Correa, noting that this is "perfect for smaller pieces" like some delicious grilled fruit kabobs.