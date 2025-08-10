The Trick To Grilling Fruit Without It Falling Apart
Want to level up your summer cuisine? Can't get enough of your grill? Grilling fruit is not only a fun way to change up the way you consume fruit in the warm months, it's also a great way to make bland fruit taste better with practically no extra effort. But it's not all rosy out here in the grill pit. Fruit usually comes packed with sugar, which can make grilling it a sticky mess with half of your fruit stuck to the grill. You want your grilled fruit on your plate, not on the iron, which is why Chowhound spoke with an expert who can tell you the best way to treat fruit on the grill.
Silvio Correa, Brazilian Grill Master and Private Chef, knows all too well that grilled fruit can be one of the most delicious if unexpected things to throw on your barbecue — as long as you get it right. When asked what pointers he has for anyone wishing to grill fruit, he stated a couple of concise but crucial tips. The first — "high heat, quick sear: get a good char without overcooking, 1–2 minutes per side is often enough." Not only this, he also says to "oil the grates: this helps prevent sticking." And if you've got little pieces of fruit that can be finicky on a grill, don't fret. "Use skewers or a grill basket," says Correa, noting that this is "perfect for smaller pieces" like some delicious grilled fruit kabobs.
How to prep fruit for the grill
Grilled fruit, depending on what fruit you're using, can be a tasty addition in anything from hot dogs to a fresh and lively salad. But this doesn't mean you can necessarily chop up a piece of fruit like you normally would and throw it on the grill. According to Correa, certain fruits are better suited to the grill than others, and the way you prepare them is important in getting the best grilled fruit for whatever dish you're making.
When asked which grilling fruits he gravitates toward, Correa responded that pineapple, peaches and nectarines, and watermelon are the choices he'd recommend, as these fruits are all flavorful while being able to maintain their shape when exposed to the hot grill. But not to stop there, Correa also advises that you cut your fruit into fairly large pieces, saying that "thick slices or halves work best to prevent falling through the grates." And as far as any additional flavor is concerned, he suggests that you "marinate lightly: a brush of honey, lime juice, and a touch of rum or cachaça adds depth. For savory twists, try olive oil, sea salt, and chili flakes." With high heat and some properly-prepped pieces, your grilling game is about to get a lot sweeter.