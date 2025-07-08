The Genius Way To Make Flavorless Fruit Taste Way Better This Summer, With No Added Ingredients

To paraphrase chefs from coast to coast and the original "Jurassic Park" (1993), we're so preoccupied with whether or not we can get all kinds of produce year 'round, we seldom stop to wonder if we should. Seriously, we're eating BLTs, pico de gallo, and bruschetta and caprese salads clear through the winter and wondering why the tomatoes don't taste like much. Summer is typically a little bit better, with tons of fruits and veggies at their peak, but sometimes you still end up with a lackluster yield that makes all your shopping and menu planning seem like a waste of time and money. But a simple turn on the grill can salvage those botanicals.

Fruit might not be top of mind for the casual grill master, but, in general, if you can fit it on the grates, you can fire it up. This could not be any easier with larger items like pineapple slices, watermelon wedges, peach and banana halves, and even more petite pieces of nature's candy can be configured for a kiss of the flame. You just need to know how to arrange them.