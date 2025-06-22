For An Unexpected Hot Dog Option, Try Using This Grilled Fruit As A Topping

If you're getting into hot dogs this season, you shouldn't sleep on grilled fruit condiments. They're part of a long list of unconventional hot dog toppings, little touches that will give your hot dog a whole new personality. From mango to kiwi, avocado and more, fruit takes your hot dog grilling game to the next level, and there are plenty of ways to use them to dress up your next hot dog. But there's one type of fruit that totally transforms a plain hot dog into an event, one that sets the stage for summer vibes no matter what you pair with it — and that is grilled pineapple.

There's a precedent for pineapple on this cookout staple meal: Pineapple relish is one of the cornerstones of Hawaiian-style hot dogs. It's a whole genre of hot dogs that takes those classic salty, savory flavors of the meat and elevates them with tropical tastes. There are quite a few toppings that help create seaside vibes, like cilantro, lime juice, jalapeños, and thin-sliced radishes, and grilled pineapple will be the perfect smoky-sweet addition. You'll want to swap your regular hot dog bun for a Kings Hawaiian hot dog bun for the full experience. But start with a sprinkle of sliced, grilled pineapple on a hot dog and you will quickly capture the flavor of paradise.