For An Unexpected Hot Dog Option, Try Using This Grilled Fruit As A Topping
If you're getting into hot dogs this season, you shouldn't sleep on grilled fruit condiments. They're part of a long list of unconventional hot dog toppings, little touches that will give your hot dog a whole new personality. From mango to kiwi, avocado and more, fruit takes your hot dog grilling game to the next level, and there are plenty of ways to use them to dress up your next hot dog. But there's one type of fruit that totally transforms a plain hot dog into an event, one that sets the stage for summer vibes no matter what you pair with it — and that is grilled pineapple.
There's a precedent for pineapple on this cookout staple meal: Pineapple relish is one of the cornerstones of Hawaiian-style hot dogs. It's a whole genre of hot dogs that takes those classic salty, savory flavors of the meat and elevates them with tropical tastes. There are quite a few toppings that help create seaside vibes, like cilantro, lime juice, jalapeños, and thin-sliced radishes, and grilled pineapple will be the perfect smoky-sweet addition. You'll want to swap your regular hot dog bun for a Kings Hawaiian hot dog bun for the full experience. But start with a sprinkle of sliced, grilled pineapple on a hot dog and you will quickly capture the flavor of paradise.
What to put alongside grilled pineapple on your hot dog bar
Start your pineapple-inspired hot dog condiment bar with, of course, grilled pineapple. Core a fresh pineapple and then slice it into ½-inch rounds or spears. Grill them on medium heat for one or two minutes on each side, until there are grill marks, and then dice them up into a tray. Diced onion and chopped cilantro make a great trio with grilled pineapple, and you could end your tropical hot dog condiment bar right there.
Or, you could go all-out on a condiment bar that'll make it feel like you're on a vacation. Add some spicy kiwi relish, mango relish, and shredded kalua pork for tasty island-inspired toppings. Fill in the gaps on the table with mango chutney, pickled red cabbage, kimchee, and fresh herbs like basil and dill. Other garnishes to include are grilled onion, smoky or spicy mustard, sliced starfruit, chopped macadamia nuts, and guava syrup. For an extra touch, wrap your hot dogs in bacon and then brush them with honey or maple syrup before you sizzle them up on the grill. No matter what toppings you choose, the mingling of sweet, salty, and umami notes make this a dish with unbeatable flavor.