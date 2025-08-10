If there's one thing Aldi is known for, it's the crazy low prices. Its meat, which is sold under the brand name Kirkwood, is no exception. Chicken breasts go for $3.99 per pound, thin-sliced ribeye steak (one of the best cuts of beef to buy at Aldi) is $9.99 per pound, and boneless pork chops are $4.69 per pound. So how can Aldi keep its meat prices so low? Turns out, there are lots of reasons. Some outlets claim it's because Aldi sources its meat locally. While Aldi hasn't said this directly, there's some evidence that backs this up. In a video released by the company, the Poultry Buying Director Scott Gerbec said that Aldi buys chicken from within the U.S., both at the regional and national level. Having multiple sources could help keep meat cheap.

However, there's more to this than meets the eye. Aldi's U.K. branch has purchased meat from Hook 2 Park and Moy Park, which have historically mistreated their animals. The chicken provided at U.K. locations, for example, has been sourced from mistreated chickens that are bred to grow faster than usual, causing heart problems. In fact, there have been multiple accounts of mistreatment on Moy Park factory farms, in 2019 and 2022. In this instance, the meat is cheap because of its low quality. However, there are many other factors to take into account.