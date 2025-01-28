Aldi's Get A Quarterback Sale Features Everything Your Super Bowl Party Needs
To fulfill your Super Bowl party needs without breaking the bank, consider taking a trip to Aldi. The budget-friendly supermarket is offering even lower prices on game day must-haves during its "Get a Quarterback" price savings promotion. Customers can get up to 25% off certain fan favorite snacks in-store and via curbside pickup or delivery. (But keep in mind, product pricing and availability may vary per location.)
The Quarterback savings promotion runs now through February 9, which is the date of the 2025 Super Bowl in case you weren't aware. Aldi has teamed up with beloved former quarterback Drew Brees and his spouse Brittany to promote the savings event. In an Aldi press release, Brittany said, "For our own Big Game watch party, we'll grab all our favorites like pizza and hot wings at Aldi. They have the quality products we want without the need to go from store to store or choose between an overwhelming number of options. We can get in and out and on with our day."
If you've never been to the German-based grocer, consider doing a little research beforehand to find out what you need to know before your first trip to Aldi. For example, it's helpful to know the best time to shop at Aldi for grocery store success and whether or not you can buy alcohol at Aldi for your Super Bowl party.
Super Bowl foods on sale
So, what snacks and appetizers are on sale for Aldi's Quarterback promotion? No Super Bowl party is complete without tortilla chips and salsa. Aldi's Clancy's Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips are on sale, as is its Casa Mamita Chunky Mild or Medium Salsa and Casa Mamita Salsa Con Queso. For another easy grab-and-go snack, pick up a bag of pretzels, bagel chips, or veggies and a package of Aldi's Park Street Deli Spinach or Dill Dip, which is also on sale.
For hot appetizers that are perfect for the air fryer, Season's Choice Potato Puffs, Appetitos Frozen Mozzarella Sticks or Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos, and Kirkwood Buffalo Hot Wings all have a decent markdown. The best Super Bowl foods are fast and easy to make, allowing for more time to enjoy the game (and the commercials). For a quick crowd-pleaser, grab a bag of Bremer Original or Italian Meatballs (was $6.49, now $5.49), cook them in the oven, and pop them in a crock-pot with some grape jelly and barbecue sauce. Mama Cozzi's 16" Pepperoni Deli Pizza is also on sale and one of the biggest markdowns listed (was $7.19, now $5.99).
If you're hosting the big game, consider getting a disposable table cloth, like Cakka's Football Disposable Table Cloth, to make clean-up a breeze. Also, make your table stand out by loading up your snacks in a fun Celebration Snack Stadium Set that can also double as a serving tray.