Aldi's Get A Quarterback Sale Features Everything Your Super Bowl Party Needs

To fulfill your Super Bowl party needs without breaking the bank, consider taking a trip to Aldi. The budget-friendly supermarket is offering even lower prices on game day must-haves during its "Get a Quarterback" price savings promotion. Customers can get up to 25% off certain fan favorite snacks in-store and via curbside pickup or delivery. (But keep in mind, product pricing and availability may vary per location.)

The Quarterback savings promotion runs now through February 9, which is the date of the 2025 Super Bowl in case you weren't aware. Aldi has teamed up with beloved former quarterback Drew Brees and his spouse Brittany to promote the savings event. In an Aldi press release, Brittany said, "For our own Big Game watch party, we'll grab all our favorites like pizza and hot wings at Aldi. They have the quality products we want without the need to go from store to store or choose between an overwhelming number of options. We can get in and out and on with our day."

If you've never been to the German-based grocer, consider doing a little research beforehand to find out what you need to know before your first trip to Aldi. For example, it's helpful to know the best time to shop at Aldi for grocery store success and whether or not you can buy alcohol at Aldi for your Super Bowl party.