When Choosing A Vodka For Jell-O Shots, Here's What To Consider
Vodka Jell-O shots are the perfect party cocktail for celebrating all sorts of colorful occasions — Halloween, St. Patrick's Day, and the Fourth of July, to name a few. Besides the fun factor, it's super-simple to make a tray of crowd-pleasing gelatin shots by mixing flavored gelatin and vodka. However, to avoid a harsh, unpleasant flavor, it's best to follow a few pro tips on selecting the best vodka for your boozy Jell-O.
According to Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, the ideal booze for Jell-O shots is a corn-based vodka. "These are crisp and clean vodkas with a hint of sweetness, which works perfectly with any of the Jell-O flavors available," Horn shared exclusively with Chowhound. Indeed, vodka made from fermented grains, such as wheat or rye, tend to be more tart or peppery while vodka made from corn has a sweeter taste and smoother finish. This sweetness is due to corn's higher sugar content compared to other grains.
Many vodkas made in the U.S. are corn-based, including Smirnoff, which makes a wide variety of flavored vodkas that are perfect for Jell-O shots. According to Horn, the lower alcohol content in flavored vodka results in a smoother taste while the flavor adds dimension to the shot. For some tasty combinations, the booze expert recommends raspberry vodka with lemon Jell-O or citron vodka with watermelon Jell-O.
Best corn-based vodkas for your shots
As far as choosing a brand of corn-based vodka, you don't necessarily have to break the bank. According to Molly Horn, "A vodka like Tito's, which is smooth (you don't want anything harsh) and also pocket-friendly, is a great go-to option." If you do opt for a flavored vodka, she recommends Veil, which, like Smirnoff, is corn-based and has a number of different flavors, including citron, raspberry, orange, cherry, and watermelon.
In general, very cheap vodka has more of a burn, which you might taste in the Jell-O shot. While a budget-friendly option is great for your gelatin shots, there's also no rule that says you can't use top-shelf vodka. Horn says, "You can certainly invest in a higher-end vodka, and it would not be a waste — pricier vodkas are usually more expensive because they go through various stages of reflux and filtration before bottling, which makes them smoother with less of that ethanol note on the nose. Those characteristics do carry through well in the Jell-O shot!"
Whether you choose a mid-range brand such as Tito's, a flavored option such as Veil or Smirnoff, or even a top-shelf vodka such as Grey Goose, make sure to check out a guide on how to make Jell-O shots. Other fun tips include saving your lemon peels for the ultimate Jell-O shots and swapping vodka for tequila for the ultimate margarita Jell-O shots to switch up the boozy flavor.