The Quick-Setting Method That Will Have Your Jell-O Ready In A Jiff

The only downside of Jell-O, apart from how it always seems to finish too quickly, is the time it takes to set, which can be anywhere from two to four hours (and generally closer to four if you're waiting for, say, Jell-O shots to set). Fortunately, impatient Jell-O fans have several little tricks for getting this classic dessert at its quivering best much faster. The key lies in lowering the temperature of the Jell-O mixture as soon as possible.

Gelatin gives it that signature jiggly texture, which also makes Jell-O a delicious add-in to cake mix. However, gelatin, which comes from collagen, is also responsible for the sweet treat's long prep time. Collagen requires hot water to dissolve, which is why most jelly mixtures need to be added to boiling water. Time is then spent cooling down this large mass of water, and this is where things can be sped up. Once the mixture is dissolved, instead of adding plain water as the recipe generally requires, add a mixture of ice cubes and water. The melting ice cubes rapidly lower the mixture's temperature, essentially starting to do the job even before it's put in the fridge. Remember to spoon out any bits of ice left in the mixture before refrigerating.

Another way to speed up the process is portioning the mixture into smaller servings before refrigerating. Multiple small containers mean more of the Jell-O mixture is in contact with the cold surface of the container, resulting in faster setting. With just these two simple hacks, you can get the wait time down to a mere 30 minutes to an hour, depending on how firm you want the texture to be.