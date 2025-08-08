Review: New Taco Bell Grilled Steak Burritos Beef Up The Value Menu

Ever since the restaurant debuted back in 1962, Taco Bell has built its brand on affordability. With fast food restaurants experiencing price increases across the board, Taco Bell has found itself in an interesting position. While many of its core items have increased, the restaurant's Cravings Value Menu has remained a viable option for those trying to recapture the glory days of being able to get a veritable Tex-Mex feast for under 10 bucks.

Fans of the Cravings Value Menu will rejoice at the addition of two new Grilled Steak Burritos that offer plenty of flavor and satisfaction at a very low price. The Chipotle Ranch Grilled Steak Burrito evokes the restaurant's bygone Grilled Stuft Burritos, albeit in a smaller package, and the Cheesy Melt Grilled Steak Burrito is for fans of Taco Bell's more gooey offerings. Both burritos feel like a serious win for the Cravings Value Menu as it's the first time we're seeing marinated steak pop up in a value burrito. But how do they compare to the rest of Taco Bell's menu?