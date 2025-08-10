7 Vintage Pez Dispensers That Are Worth The Most Cash

Invented in Austria in 1927 by Eduard Haas III, PEZ were originally peppermint candies that were created to help adults quit smoking. In fact, the first PEZ dispensers, which date to 1949, were in the form of lighters. Eventually, the company realized it would be more successful if it targeted kids instead of adults, so, it switched to fruit flavors and topped the dispensers with character heads.

Today, there are 10 flavors of PEZ, although the candy's ingredients may have to change soon in order for it to continue to be sold in California. PEZ may be a classic candy, but let's face it: The dispensers are the star.

Over the decades, the company has created more than 1,500 different PEZ dispenser heads. Typically, a dispenser is only released onto the market for a limited time, much in the same way as McDonald's Happy Meal toys, which has made them attractive to collectors. Some dispensers will remain fairly easy to find from sources like online auctions and PEZ conventions, while other dispensers are hard to come by. Some rare PEZ dispensers can even fetch thousands at auction. Whether you're fascinated by PEZ or are hoping that one you've held onto is worth a small fortune, here are seven vintage PEZ dispensers worth some serious cash.