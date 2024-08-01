The 2024 Paris Olympian Endorsed By Parmesan Cheese

Giorgia Villa has a lot to celebrate. Villa, along with her fellow Italian gymnasts, received the silver medal in the Women's Artistic Team All-Around competition during the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is the first time in over 90 years that Italy has medaled in the gymnastics category of the Olympics, which is impressive enough in its own right. But for Giorgia Villa, the victory is personal, coming after an injury forced Villa to sit out the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. And what does Villa have to thank for her remarkable performance? Parmesan.

Advertisement

Villa is sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano, a type of Parmesan that is only produced in Italy (and also sold at your local Costco). So, she probably won't be seen shaking a container of Kraft grated Parmesan onto her pasta anytime soon. According to Newsweek, Villa has spoken of her sponsorship with great reverence. Of her role of Parmesan cheese ambassador, Villa said, "[s]ince I was a child I have always loved this fantastic product, a symbol of Italian excellence and culture, and from today being able to collaborate with them makes me extremely proud and charged to face future challenges!" So, essentially, Villa's silver medal win was powered by cheese. Now, doesn't that make you want to reach for a wedge? It might just result in athletic greatness, or at least a great plate of Alfredo pasta.

Advertisement