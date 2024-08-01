The 2024 Paris Olympian Endorsed By Parmesan Cheese
Giorgia Villa has a lot to celebrate. Villa, along with her fellow Italian gymnasts, received the silver medal in the Women's Artistic Team All-Around competition during the 2024 Paris Olympics. This is the first time in over 90 years that Italy has medaled in the gymnastics category of the Olympics, which is impressive enough in its own right. But for Giorgia Villa, the victory is personal, coming after an injury forced Villa to sit out the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. And what does Villa have to thank for her remarkable performance? Parmesan.
Villa is sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano, a type of Parmesan that is only produced in Italy (and also sold at your local Costco). So, she probably won't be seen shaking a container of Kraft grated Parmesan onto her pasta anytime soon. According to Newsweek, Villa has spoken of her sponsorship with great reverence. Of her role of Parmesan cheese ambassador, Villa said, "[s]ince I was a child I have always loved this fantastic product, a symbol of Italian excellence and culture, and from today being able to collaborate with them makes me extremely proud and charged to face future challenges!" So, essentially, Villa's silver medal win was powered by cheese. Now, doesn't that make you want to reach for a wedge? It might just result in athletic greatness, or at least a great plate of Alfredo pasta.
Parmesan goes silver
Is cheese really the key factor in Villa's athletic achievement? Well, most likely not. That comes thanks to Giorgia Villa's hard work and athletic dedication. However, it does seem particularly fitting that one of Italy's Olympic athletes is sponsored by such an iconically Italian cheese. Parmigiano Reggiano has been made in Italy since the Middle Ages when monasteries were working to create a cheese that had an extended shelf life. Over the centuries, the cheese has stayed constant with historic events impacting the cheese's production. But even with the relentless march of time, the production method for Parmigiano Reggiano has remained exactly the same. Real Italian Parmigiano Reggiano does not include artificial ingredients or unnatural additives.
With its long history within the country, Parmigiano Reggiano has become inextricably tied to Italian culture and identity. It is also a core ingredient in many Italian dishes. So, maybe Giorgia Villa is powered by Parmesan, after all. Of the partnership, Impresa e Sport, a marketing agency based out of Italy, was quick to note how natural the partnership was, saying that "[t]he combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and the world of sport is indissoluble in terms of authenticity, quality and energetic value, both in sporting activity and in correct nutrition". So, hey, maybe pack a wedge of parm in your gym bag. You might just strike gold (or at least have a really tasty post-gym treat).