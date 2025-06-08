How The 1904 World's Fair Helped Make Iced Tea A Summer Favorite

If we told you that the most consumed beverage in the world is water, then what beverage do you think would be second? Coffee? Beer? Maybe some type of soft drink? Those would be good guesses. But, as the title of this article might indicate, the right answer is tea. According to the Tea Association of the U.S.A. Inc., not only is tea the second most popular beverage in the world, but it's also consumed by 160 million Americans every day. In 2024, Americans consumed 4 billion gallons of tea.

In the grand scheme, tea is relatively new as a beverage of choice in the United States. As ice became more prevalent in the U.S. in the 1800s, thanks to northern shipments to the South, many Southerners got an early taste of what would be the drink of choice for future generations. At that time, though, tea was more of a mixer for alcoholic drinks. According to an NPR interview with liquor historian David Wondrich, a Regent Punch was one early alcoholic drink that included green tea, arrack, citrus juice, sugar, champagne, brandy, and rum.

It wasn't until the early 20th century that Americans really started embracing tea as a beverage that could stand on its own. That pivotal moment came at the 1904 World's Fair in the summer heat of St. Louis, Missouri.