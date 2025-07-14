The Candy That Was Originally Invented To Help Smokers Quit

Pez is a world-renowned confectionery brand known for its crisp candy and unique dispensing gadget. Millennials and early Gen Z consumers likely recall its prominence in pop culture, from featuring "Star Wars" and Disney designs to being referenced in the "Bleach" anime. Pez may be a nostalgic item now, but it once held a more mature reputation as a breath mint for adults who were quitting smoking.

Pez, derived from the German word for peppermint, "pfefferminze," was developed by an Austrian businessman named Eduard Haas III in the early 20th century. As the heir of a baking powder company, he created a pocket-portable peppermint candy marketed toward adult consumers. He was an anti-smoking advocate who saw that many people weren't keen on giving up cigarettes after the events of World War II. It was his hope that Pez tablets would help curb cravings for overeating or smoking while freshening the breath.

Unfortunately for Pez, the tobacco industry was booming from successful advertisements and having provided soldiers with cigarettes during the war — breath mints weren't going to cut it. As a result, Pez had to pivot its strategy to a different group of consumers, where the brand found its ultimate success. By swapping the former lighter-shaped dispensers for new designs featuring beloved cartoon characters, Pez began appealing to children.