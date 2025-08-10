6 Plants That Do Not Want Your Coffee Grounds Anywhere Near Them

You've likely seen bags of spent coffee grounds at your local coffee house with labels that say the grounds are for your garden. Even if you haven't seen those, there's a good chance you've heard that used-up coffee grounds are great for soil nutrition and making the plants in your garden grow more quickly. For some plants, this is true. Coffee grounds can really help with soil structure and microbial control, and mixing some into your garden keeps the grounds out of landfills.

However, other plants don't like coffee grounds for a few reasons. One is that the grounds may have effects on nitrogen levels and soil acidity, and while those may not be as clear-cut as previously thought, you can't take the risk with some plants. Another is that those grounds can be dense and retain moisture, which is not great for plants that prefer drier soil conditions. No matter the plant, the caffeine content can adversely affect seedling growth. Either way, the fact is that you can't just dump coffee grounds around plants. These six plants definitely do not want your old coffee grounds around them at all.