The Best Pizza Restaurant In America, According To Yelp Elites

Pizza is one of the most universally loved foods. This immense love has resulted in pizza being widely available all across America, ranging from local shops to fast food pizza chains (which we have ranked). Even big celebrities have favorite pizza joints (and you can still visit Frank Sinatra's favorite NYC pizzeria).

We all have our personal preferences when it comes to pizza places, but according to Yelp Elites, there's one pizza place that ranks supreme: Pequod's Pizzeria. Located in Chicago, it's famous for its unique approach to traditional Chicago-style pizza. Its pan pizzas are praised for having perfectly crunchy crusts, which is due in part to the way that Pequod's caramelizes cheese onto its pizza crusts — an approach that has helped put the pizzeria on the map and earned it the highest Yelp Elites rating in 2024.

In addition to securing the top pizza spot according to Yelp Elites, Pequod's Pizzeria also gained television fame when it was featured on the hit chef-centric show "The Bear," only further attracting customers to the restaurant. Since then, the love for Pequod's Pizzeria has only gotten stronger, with a nearly unanimous love being continuously expressed for the pizza spot online. With so many stellar reviews on Yelp, it's safe to say Pequod's Pizzeria definitely earned its crown.