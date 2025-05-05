You Can Still Visit Frank Sinatra's Favorite New York Pizzeria
One of few things more legendary than Sinatra's music and film career is his love of food. Sinatra's favorite foods are perhaps some of the most well-documented of any celebrity, down to Sinatra's favorite steakhouse in Las Vegas (including his regular orders). His iconic status has led many to sample the singer's favorite foods for themselves, including visiting the places he used to frequent. In New York City, you can still visit one of Sinatra's favorite haunts: Patsy's Pizzeria.
With nearly 100 years in business, this pizza joint is one of the oldest in the city. Unfortunately, Sinatra's order isn't documented, but Sinatra's love of the restaurant was so well-known that it helped catapult the restaurant to success, drawing the attention of locals, tourists, and other celebrities alike. Today, the pizzeria is regarded as a historic restaurant for both Sinatra fans and pizza lovers. If you're ever in New York City, grab a slice in honor of the singer. For extra fun, order the signature Rat Pack drink, the Rusty Nail.
About Patsy's Pizzeria
Patsy's Pizzeria opened in 1933 in East Harlem. It was founded by Pasquale "Patsy" Lancieri, which the restaurant is named after, and his wife, Carmella Lancieri. The restaurant was actually a joint pizzeria and clam bar and was one of the first places in the city to sell pizza by the slice. It wasn't just for locals or tourists either; Frank Sinatra and other celebrities such as Joe DiMaggio, Dean Martin, Babe Ruth, and Tony Bennett were known not only to visit but to frequent Patsy's Pizzeria. The pizzeria was also supposedly the spot Francis Ford Coppola used to get Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro in the mood while making The Godfather movies.
On top of its impressive clientele, Patsy's Pizzeria became famous for its coal oven cooking style. To this day, the restaurant still houses its coal oven from the 1930's. While the founder has long since passed and the restaurant has since been franchised, the original location still stands as a historic beacon, down to its iconic sign, delicious food, and, of course, a picture of Frank Sinatra hanging on the wall.