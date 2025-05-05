You Can Still Visit Frank Sinatra's Favorite New York Pizzeria

One of few things more legendary than Sinatra's music and film career is his love of food. Sinatra's favorite foods are perhaps some of the most well-documented of any celebrity, down to Sinatra's favorite steakhouse in Las Vegas (including his regular orders). His iconic status has led many to sample the singer's favorite foods for themselves, including visiting the places he used to frequent. In New York City, you can still visit one of Sinatra's favorite haunts: Patsy's Pizzeria.

With nearly 100 years in business, this pizza joint is one of the oldest in the city. Unfortunately, Sinatra's order isn't documented, but Sinatra's love of the restaurant was so well-known that it helped catapult the restaurant to success, drawing the attention of locals, tourists, and other celebrities alike. Today, the pizzeria is regarded as a historic restaurant for both Sinatra fans and pizza lovers. If you're ever in New York City, grab a slice in honor of the singer. For extra fun, order the signature Rat Pack drink, the Rusty Nail.