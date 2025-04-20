Change Up How You Eat Cottage Cheese With Polish Gzik

Thanks to its neutral taste, cottage cheese is a versatile ingredient that can be used in plenty of dishes, from simple toast or pancakes at breakfast through to a high-protein chocolate mousse. In many of these dishes, other flavors like chocolate or berries take precedence, but one Polish recipe allows the creamy, tangy taste of cottage cheese to shine through on its own.

That dish is called gzik, and it could be roughly described as a cottage cheese dip. It originated as an affordable food option, since its ingredients (mostly just cottage cheese, herbs, and sometimes vegetables) were readily available at the time it was first created. It hails from the area around the western Polish city of Poznan, but it's popular enough that it's often described as a broadly Polish dish. Because it's pretty simple, gzik is quite flexible: You might find it as a spread to go on bread at breakfast (or anytime, really), or served as a sort of sauce over baked potatoes, in a dish called Pyry z gzikiem (roughly "potatoes with cottage cheese" in Polish, pictured above). You might even encounter a sweet version of it with sugar added.

Since gzik is centered around cottage cheese, you'll want to get a high-quality brand of it. Technically speaking, it's made with a farmer's cheese known as twaróg, but this is roughly just a dry version of standard cottage cheese. Some recipes also use quark, which is a similar curdled dairy product that's rare in the United States.