Why Oatmeal Is The Best Choice For Protein Powder Breakfasts

If you think protein powder is only for shakes or smoothies, think again. The next time you want to start your day with a filling and nutrient-dense breakfast, try mixing your favorite protein powder into a bowl of oatmeal for a customizable meal full of slow-release energy that will keep you full until lunch. Oatmeal is high in fiber, antioxidants, and other important vitamins and minerals. Adding protein powder and any other toppings you like, such as nuts and berries, or even mixing in applesauce, results in a balanced, nutritious breakfast to keep you fueled whether you're an athlete, a busy professional, or just someone trying to improve your nutrition.

Since oats are already a good source of protein, adding a scoop of protein powder is the perfect way to have a filling breakfast with an endless amount of customizable options, especially if you're bored with shakes and smoothies or want a hot breakfast. Oatmeal is also quicker to make compared to protein pancakes or waffles, which can be critical for busy weekday mornings (not to mention, it leaves you with less dishes to clean).

In terms of customizing it to your liking, chocolate and vanilla-flavored powders will add a dessert-like quality to your oatmeal, making it seem like you're having a decadent dessert for breakfast. Add slivered almonds, fresh fruit, and a dash of cinnamon for a creation that will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth. Dessert for breakfast not your thing? Not to worry — some protein powders are unflavored, so they blend well with any ingredients that elevate oatmeal, from umami-rich poached eggs to crispy bacon.