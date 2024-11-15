Why Oatmeal Is The Best Choice For Protein Powder Breakfasts
If you think protein powder is only for shakes or smoothies, think again. The next time you want to start your day with a filling and nutrient-dense breakfast, try mixing your favorite protein powder into a bowl of oatmeal for a customizable meal full of slow-release energy that will keep you full until lunch. Oatmeal is high in fiber, antioxidants, and other important vitamins and minerals. Adding protein powder and any other toppings you like, such as nuts and berries, or even mixing in applesauce, results in a balanced, nutritious breakfast to keep you fueled whether you're an athlete, a busy professional, or just someone trying to improve your nutrition.
Since oats are already a good source of protein, adding a scoop of protein powder is the perfect way to have a filling breakfast with an endless amount of customizable options, especially if you're bored with shakes and smoothies or want a hot breakfast. Oatmeal is also quicker to make compared to protein pancakes or waffles, which can be critical for busy weekday mornings (not to mention, it leaves you with less dishes to clean).
In terms of customizing it to your liking, chocolate and vanilla-flavored powders will add a dessert-like quality to your oatmeal, making it seem like you're having a decadent dessert for breakfast. Add slivered almonds, fresh fruit, and a dash of cinnamon for a creation that will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth. Dessert for breakfast not your thing? Not to worry — some protein powders are unflavored, so they blend well with any ingredients that elevate oatmeal, from umami-rich poached eggs to crispy bacon.
When to add protein powder for a creamy texture
You can add protein powder to any type of oats you like, whether rolled oats or steel cut oats. Even microwavable instant oatmeal would work. The trick is to make your oatmeal (using either water or milk, depending on your preferences) first before mixing in the protein powder. Gradually stirring in the powder once the oatmeal is cooked and has had a couple of minutes to cool will result in a creamy, pleasant texture. Add a little bit of powder at a time and ensure it is thoroughly blended and dissolved. If your oatmeal looks a bit too thick, add a splash or two of your preferred milk to thin it out so you can achieve that creamy consistency.
However, dropping a spoonful of powder into a bowl of cold, uncooked oats and liquid and then cooking it can cause the finished product to have an unpleasantly gritty mouthfeel. Protein powder can clump together if exposed to heat and moisture too quickly. Adding the powder at the beginning of the cooking process can even cause it to coagulate. This doesn't make the oatmeal unsafe to eat, just unappealing and grainy, so remember to always add the powder last. For a hearty, filling breakfast that is quick and easy to throw together, try switching out your morning protein shake for protein oatmeal with all your favorite sweet or savory toppings.