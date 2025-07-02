The Kind Of Icing That Goes Best With Old-School Spice Cake

Spice cake is warm and nostalgic, a filling bite of something sweet that's simple and straightforward. It tastes exactly how you would expect — spicy, but in a mulled cider sort of way, flavored with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. It's easy and inexpensive to make, and it'll impress at your next family dinner or backyard cookout. It's one of the vintage desserts that are making a comeback these days, and there are few directions you can go when it comes to the icing.

Traditionally, spice cake is made with cream cheese icing. It adds a velvety touch to the cake that offsets any intense flavors in the cake itself — balancing out the cloves and nutmeg with a blend of tangy cream cheese and gentle vanilla. It also adds a layer of moisture and fluffy texture that will help elevate a particularly dry spice cake. But there are a few other ways to ice a spice cake that will add a different touch to this traditional comfort food, like using buttercream or other kinds of frostings, including maple syrup in the icing, or going for a glaze instead.