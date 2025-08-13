Chili's is officially back. This staple of American casual dining seemed to be slacking in the 2010s, losing out to competitors like Chipotle — a pioneer of the fast-casual chain boom. While app-based ordering and assembly-line food halls have taken over a large chunk of the restaurant world, there have been some pretty appetizing changes at Chili's, including the gone-viral Triple Dipper. In fact, the chain has gained traction on TikTok and among many members of the highly sought-after Gen Z.

This doesn't mean that Chili's is only for those hoping to record a cheese pull from their fried mozzarella. No, Chili's is, and always will be, a place for diners of all ages. Customers in their golden years might be wondering — does Chili's offer a senior discount? While this practice is common, senior discounts have slowly started to disappear from some establishments. Fortunately, it does look like the chain offers a discount for senior customers.

Chili's offers a 10% discount to seniors. Several posts on Reddit have mentioned Chili's senior discount policy, too. A commenter on an r/GenX subreddit post stated, "Seniors who are at least 55 years old can get 10% off at participating [Chili's] locations." This is certainly a sweet deal regardless of whether or not you care to take on the "senior" label before the age of 60. However, if you want to indulge in this sweet deal, just be prepared to show an ID to verify your age.