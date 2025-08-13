Does Chili's Offer A Senior Discount?
Chili's is officially back. This staple of American casual dining seemed to be slacking in the 2010s, losing out to competitors like Chipotle — a pioneer of the fast-casual chain boom. While app-based ordering and assembly-line food halls have taken over a large chunk of the restaurant world, there have been some pretty appetizing changes at Chili's, including the gone-viral Triple Dipper. In fact, the chain has gained traction on TikTok and among many members of the highly sought-after Gen Z.
This doesn't mean that Chili's is only for those hoping to record a cheese pull from their fried mozzarella. No, Chili's is, and always will be, a place for diners of all ages. Customers in their golden years might be wondering — does Chili's offer a senior discount? While this practice is common, senior discounts have slowly started to disappear from some establishments. Fortunately, it does look like the chain offers a discount for senior customers.
Chili's offers a 10% discount to seniors. Several posts on Reddit have mentioned Chili's senior discount policy, too. A commenter on an r/GenX subreddit post stated, "Seniors who are at least 55 years old can get 10% off at participating [Chili's] locations." This is certainly a sweet deal regardless of whether or not you care to take on the "senior" label before the age of 60. However, if you want to indulge in this sweet deal, just be prepared to show an ID to verify your age.
Other discounts and perks to try at Chili's
Senior discounts aren't the only perk you can look forward to when dining at Chili's, so long as you're a member of the Chili's rewards program. If you sign up for My Chili's Rewards, you'll be eligible for free chips or a free drink upon sign-up. You will also receive a birthday reward for a complimentary dessert on your birthday.
If you aren't too keen on signing up for a new rewards program just to dine at Chili's, don't fret. Many locations will still treat you to an embarrassing song and a free scoop of ice cream on your birthday. Hey, at least it's less intense than the chain restaurant with the most embarrassing birthday celebration (Texas Roadhouse's involves a saddle).
If you're a member of the military or a veteran, you can get a free meal at the chain on Veterans Day (November 11). You should remember to bring your military ID to present for your free meal. If you don't have any military experience, and don't qualify as a senior, you can always join the Chili's crew for a sweet deal, too, as Chili's employees get a whopping 50% off discount at all locations. Looking for more senior discounts to sate your need to pinch a penny? There are plenty of fast food restaurants that offer senior discounts.